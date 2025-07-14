Finnish and Canadian Firms Make a Move to Build ‘Arctic Security Cutter’ Icebreaker for U.S. Coast Guard by 2028

A consortium of Finnish and Canadian firms aims to construct two medium-sized Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to reports Finland’s Rauma Marine Construction (RMC) is proposing to team up with Canadian builder Seaspan. RMC would adapt and build Seaspan’s Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design under license as bases for the Arctic Security Cutter. Finnish engineering design company, Aker Arctic, who did original work on the MPI would round out the consortium.

With an established design and RMC’s track record of completing comparable vessels in under 36 months, the two icebreakers could enter into service by the end of 2028; before the end of President Trump’s time in office.

The talks have reached an advanced state with RMC’s CEO Mika Nieminen returning from negotiations in the U.S. earlier this month just prior to the passing of the massive budget spending bill allocating close to $9 billion for icebreaker fleet expansion.

Following Mr. Nieminen’s visit he was quoted saying: “Usually, you only get some of your own suggestions through. Now there is a consensus on the program.”

The negotiations included technical aspects for the ship design, RMC’s capacity to build it, and contract details, and included “very authoritative representation” from the Coast Guard.

Officials at Seaspan and Aker also seemingly confirm the efforts, as reported by Peter Rybski, an industry expert writing on shipbuilding and icebreakers.

The news comes less than three months after initial reports about RMC vying to construct several ASC; indicative of the apparent speed at which the U.S. administration is moving to secure new icebreakers.

If efforts to collaborate with foreign shipbuilders come to fruition, they would likely leapfrog domestic efforts for icebreaker construction.

Despite close to a decade-long head start progress of the larger Polar Security Cutter under construction at Bollinger Shipyards in Mississippi remains far behind the original schedule.

Latest Congressional oversight reporting suggests the PSC will not be ready before 2030 at the earliest, with the second vessel not to follow before 2033. An Arctic Security Cutter design based on the MPI and constructed by RMC could precede the U.S.’ domestic efforts by several years.

Based on USCG requirements from a recent Request for Information to fast-track the Arctic Security Cutter, Seaspan’s MPI design would meet all stipulated requirements. And RMC has a track record and capacity to deliver both vessels by 2028.

Under the proposed deal construction of subsequent vessels of the type could eventually shift to U.S. yards incorporating transfer of technology and training.

The RMC-Seaspan cooperation is not the only proposal on the table.

Rival Canadian builder Davie continues to position itself to produce icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard. Weeks after it secured shipyard assets in Texas it bought a Finnish steelmaker last week to complement its prior investment in Helsinki Shipyards. The investment in Enersense Offshore Oy, a specialized steel and fabrication operation, gives the Helsinki yard access to its own steel production facility, key to streamlining all aspects of vessel construction and meeting the 36-months stipulation for the Arctic Security Cutter.

On the U.S.-side the recently-formed United Shipbuilding Alliance between Bollinger and Edison Chouest Offshore also expressively aims to building additional icebreakers.

With recent cancellations of several Coast Guard contracts, including for Offshore Patrol Cutters and National Security Cutters, there is also the question if the Polar Security Cutter under construction at Bollinger may be next to face the music.

Though thus far the Administration has been willing to throw more funding at the project as cost estimates have more than doubled in recent years, with further increases likely according to watchdog Congressional Budget Office.