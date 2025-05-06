Bollinger and Edison Chouest Form Strategic Alliance to Fast-Track U.S. Arctic Icebreaker Production

Bollinger Shipyards and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) announced today the formation of the United Shipbuilding Alliance (USA), a strategic partnership aimed at expediting the construction of next-generation icebreakers for Arctic operations.

The alliance’s immediate focus is addressing urgent Arctic operational requirements, with USA recently responding to the U.S. Coast Guard’s April 11th Request for Information for Arctic Security Cutters, proposing a an aggressive 33-month timeline from contract award to delivery by utilizing a commercial vessel construction model.

The accelerated approach builds on recent acquisition and conversion of the the USCGC STORIS (former the AIVIQ), an American-built icebreaker delivered in under three years. The AIVIQ, originally constructed by Edison Chouest Offshore in 2012 for Shell’s Arctic drilling operations, was acquired by the Coast Guard in 2024 for $125 million as an interim solution while awaiting the completion of the first Polar Security Cutter.

The ongoing National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program exemplifies how the U.S. government has adopted commercial shipbuilding practices and implemented a Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) model to control costs, reduce risk, and deliver ships on schedule and within budget. Instead of using custom, one-off government specifications, the NSMVs utilize commercial-class vessel designs, which simplifies both construction and maintenance while reducing costs.

The USA alliance brings together substantial resources, including 6,000-plus skilled American workers across 33 operational shipyards and fabrication facilities throughout the Gulf region. Both companies have demonstrated expertise in icebreaker construction, having delivered four such vessels in the past three decades.

“If the mission demands speed, efficiency, and innovation, the answer is clear, let American industry lead,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards.

“Our collaboration underscores a dedicated commitment to ensuring America retains a decisive edge in maritime capabilities and enhancing national security within the increasingly strategic Arctic region,” added Gary Chouest, President and CEO of Edison Chouest Offshore.

The timing of this alliance is particularly relevant given recent developments in the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program and renewed efforts in Washington to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry. Bollinger, which took over the struggling program in late 2022 after acquiring VT Halter, recently received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to begin full production activities, marking a crucial step toward delivering the nation’s first heavy polar icebreaker in nearly fifty years.

The PSC program has faced numerous challenges, with construction timelines and costs more than doubling since the initial contract signing in 2019. The first PSC, originally scheduled for delivery in early 2024, is now expected in early 2030, while costs have escalated from an initial $745.9 million to approximately $1.9 billion following a recent $951.6 million contract modification.

USA’s proposed commercial acquisition method promises significant cost savings, potentially reducing taxpayer expenses by more than 40%. This efficiency is achieved through streamlined processes, elimination of excess program bloat, and reduced bureaucratic requirements. The approach allows for agile execution and flexible work distribution across multiple facilities to maintain schedules and control costs.

Bollinger Shipyards brings to the alliance its position as the largest privately-owned shipbuilder in the Gulf of America region, with 13 shipyards and 22 dry-docks across Louisiana and Mississippi. Edison Chouest Offshore contributes its extensive experience as a global marine transportation solution provider, operating a fleet of nearly 300 vessels and maintaining facilities throughout the Americas.

The alliance represents a significant shift toward commercial shipbuilding practices for national security assets, potentially setting a new precedent for future maritime defense procurement strategies.