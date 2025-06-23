gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,353 members

hyundai heavy shipyard

Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Edison Chouest, HD Hyundai Team Up to Bring Dual-Fuel Containership Construction to U.S.

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 23, 2025

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai has entered into a strategic partnership with Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) to construct commercial vessels in the United States.

The partnership, formalized at ECO’s New Orleans headquarters on Friday, focuses on building LNG dual-fuel containerships, which would be a new segment for ECO. The collaboration comes at a crucial time, as U.S. shipyards have seen limited commercial vessel orders in recent years, combined with a push in Washington to boost the U.S.-flagged fleet. According to Clarkson Research, U.S. facilities received orders for only three 3,600 TEU-class containerships from domestic shipping companies between 2022 and 2024, all of which were placed at Philly Shipyard.

ECO, which operates five commercial shipyards across the United States and maintains a fleet of 300 Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs), has recently strengthened its position by forming the United Shipbuilding Alliance (USA) with Bollinger Shipyard, the largest privately owned U.S. shipbuilding group, focussing on U.S. icebreaker construction.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai will provide comprehensive support through ship design, equipment procurement, construction technology, and partial manufacturing of ship blocks. The partnership aims to complete medium-sized containership construction by 2028, with plans to expand into icebreakers, naval vessels, and cranes.

“The United States is a strong ally and an important business partner for us,” stated an HD Hyundai official. “Through our collaboration with ECO, we aim to actively support U.S. efforts to revitalize its shipbuilding industry and strengthen national security”.

This partnership represents HD Hyundai’s latest investment in U.S.-Korea maritime cooperation, following recent agreements with Huntington Ingalls Industries and Fairbanks Morse Defense. The company has also established educational partnerships with the University of Michigan and Seoul National University to develop future shipbuilding talent.

Tags:

edison chouest
hd hyundai
u.s. shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,353 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Berlin Maersk naming
Shipbuilding

Maersk Names First of Six New 17,480 TEU Methanol-Powered Containerships

A.P. Moller – Maersk has named its newest and largest dual-fuel containership, the Berlin Mærsk, during a ceremony at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea on Wednesday. The...

June 20, 2025
Total Views: 3114
Photo of the Navy warship illuminated by lights at a dock under a dark night sky
Shipbuilding

Vigor Marine Group Combines Key U.S. Shipyards, Strengthening Domestic Maritime Capability

In a major consolidation move aimed at boosting America’s commercial and defense maritime capabilities, five prominent U.S. ship repair and marine service providers — Vigor, Continental Maritime of San Diego,...

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 3974
Samsung Cancels Order For Icebreaking Gas Carriers For Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project
Shipbuilding

Samsung Cancels Order For Icebreaking Gas Carriers For Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has terminated a contract to build icebreaking LNG carriers in partnership with Russia’s Zvezda shipyard. The ships were intended for transport of liquefied...

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 1478