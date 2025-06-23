gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,353 members

File photo shows a seafarer standing on the deck of a ship

Photo courtesy IMO

InterManager Takes Stand Against Seafarer Criminalization Ahead of Day of the Seafarer

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 23, 2025

The maritime industry’s leading ship management body has issued a strong call against the criminalization of seafarers ahead of the global Day of the Seafarer celebration on June 25th.

InterManager, the only organization dedicated to representing the ship management industry, stresses that seafarers should not face criminal prosecution without substantive evidence. “The threat of prosecution from a criminal investigation should never be held against an individual seafarer where there is no evidence against them,” according to the organization.

Captain Kuba Szymanski, InterManager’s Secretary General, stated that it was “unacceptable that seafarers should be criminalized even when not found personally responsible as part of an investigation.” His comments come as the maritime world prepares to observe the IMO-spearheaded Day of the Seafarer, which this year focuses on the theme “My Harassment-Free Ship.”

The International Transport Workers’ Federation has also highlighted this ongoing issue, noting that “Seafarers are often unfairly blamed and convicted when their vessel is involved in a maritime incident.” The organization further explained that seafarers can become entangled in criminal investigations involving “incidences of marine pollution, accidents at sea or even in port, and when illicit cargo is found on board,” sometimes resulting in conviction and imprisonment “even when there is no evidence of wrongdoing.”

Beyond the criminalization issue, this year’s IMO campaign aims to foster “a culture of respect and zero tolerance for bullying and harassment at sea.” InterManager advocates that effective enforcement of regulations is essential to support this initiative.

“Harassment is a safety issue and should be treated with the same urgency and seriousness as any other life-threatening risk at sea. What we need is real enforcement, not just policies or pledges,” Captain Szymanski stated.

InterManager has established itself as a vocal advocate for improved safety measures in the maritime sector. The association has gathered significant statistical data on enclosed space deaths, lifeboat safety, and seafarer criminalization to inform high-level international discussions. With its Non-Governmental Organisation status at the International Maritime Organization, InterManager continues to collaborate with regulators to enhance safety standards across the industry.

“Seafarers are the lifeblood of our industry but they should never pay with their lives for our trade. It is vital that the global maritime community works together to ensure that the physical and mental well-being of seafarers is of the highest priority,” Captain Szymanski concluded.

As the Day of the Seafarer approaches, the maritime community is called upon to recognize seafarers’ contributions while committing to their ongoing protection and support, both legally and in terms of workplace culture.

Tags:

day of the seafarer
intermanager
seafarer criminalization
seafarers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,353 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen in this illustration
Defense

U.S. Strikes in Iran Raise Alarms Over Security of American-Affiliated Ships in Middle East

Maritime security firms have issued urgent advisories following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of heightened risks to commercial shipping in the Middle East’s critical waterways. The strikes,...

57 minutes ago
Total Views: 246
Russian Nuclear Icebreakers Clear Path For First LNG Delivery of the Year to Asia via Arctic
Shipping

Russian Nuclear Icebreakers Clear Path For First LNG Delivery of the Year to Asia via Arctic

Russia’s Yamal LNG project has dispatched the first gas carrier in the direction of Asia via the Northern Sea Route. Two nuclear icebreakers, Yamal and Vaygach, set off ahead of Georgiy Ushakov to scout ahead and escort the LNG vessel. Georgiy Ushakov has reached the East Siberian Sea and is currently following behind nuclear icebreaker Yamal as the two ships encounter thicker remaining winter sea ice. 

4 hours ago
Total Views: 403
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Tankers U-turn, Zig-Zag, Pause Around Strait of Hormuz

At least two supertankers made U-turns near the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. military strikes on Iran, shiptracking data shows, as more than a week of violence in the region prompts vessels to speed, pause, or alter their journeys.Washington's decision to join Israel's attacks on Iran has stoked fears that Iran could retaliate by closing the strait between Iran and Oman through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 608