InterManager Takes Stand Against Seafarer Criminalization Ahead of Day of the Seafarer

The maritime industry’s leading ship management body has issued a strong call against the criminalization of seafarers ahead of the global Day of the Seafarer celebration on June 25th.

InterManager, the only organization dedicated to representing the ship management industry, stresses that seafarers should not face criminal prosecution without substantive evidence. “The threat of prosecution from a criminal investigation should never be held against an individual seafarer where there is no evidence against them,” according to the organization.

Captain Kuba Szymanski, InterManager’s Secretary General, stated that it was “unacceptable that seafarers should be criminalized even when not found personally responsible as part of an investigation.” His comments come as the maritime world prepares to observe the IMO-spearheaded Day of the Seafarer, which this year focuses on the theme “My Harassment-Free Ship.”

The International Transport Workers’ Federation has also highlighted this ongoing issue, noting that “Seafarers are often unfairly blamed and convicted when their vessel is involved in a maritime incident.” The organization further explained that seafarers can become entangled in criminal investigations involving “incidences of marine pollution, accidents at sea or even in port, and when illicit cargo is found on board,” sometimes resulting in conviction and imprisonment “even when there is no evidence of wrongdoing.”

Beyond the criminalization issue, this year’s IMO campaign aims to foster “a culture of respect and zero tolerance for bullying and harassment at sea.” InterManager advocates that effective enforcement of regulations is essential to support this initiative.

“Harassment is a safety issue and should be treated with the same urgency and seriousness as any other life-threatening risk at sea. What we need is real enforcement, not just policies or pledges,” Captain Szymanski stated.

InterManager has established itself as a vocal advocate for improved safety measures in the maritime sector. The association has gathered significant statistical data on enclosed space deaths, lifeboat safety, and seafarer criminalization to inform high-level international discussions. With its Non-Governmental Organisation status at the International Maritime Organization, InterManager continues to collaborate with regulators to enhance safety standards across the industry.

“Seafarers are the lifeblood of our industry but they should never pay with their lives for our trade. It is vital that the global maritime community works together to ensure that the physical and mental well-being of seafarers is of the highest priority,” Captain Szymanski concluded.

As the Day of the Seafarer approaches, the maritime community is called upon to recognize seafarers’ contributions while committing to their ongoing protection and support, both legally and in terms of workplace culture.