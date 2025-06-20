gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,351 members

Berlin Maersk naming

Photo courtesy Maersk

Maersk Names First of Six New 17,480 TEU Methanol-Powered Containerships

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 20, 2025

A.P. Moller – Maersk has named its newest and largest dual-fuel containership, the Berlin Mærsk, during a ceremony at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea on Wednesday.

The 17,480 TEU vessel represents Maersk’s 14th dual-fuel newbuild and marks the first in a series of six sister vessels ordered from HHI for delivery in 2025. All vessels will operate under the Danish flag.

The Berlin Mærsk is set to commence service on July 7 on Maersk’s AE3 route connecting Eastern Asia with Northern Europe, with its inaugural port call in Shanghai.

“With the launch of the Berlin Mærsk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways. Fleet renewal is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in ocean shipping, and it serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to decarbonisation,” said Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk.

The vessel features a wider beam compared to the previous Ane Mærsk class, enabling increased container capacity and making it the largest dual-fuel vessel in Maersk’s fleet to date.

Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk, noted that since their initial order of a dual-fuel methanol vessel in 2021, the technology has gained widespread adoption across the industry.

Maersk has set its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040—a full decade ahead of the industry standard—and aims to transport a minimum of 25% of ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030.

To date, Maersk has ordered 25 methanol dual-fuel newbuild containerships. These include twelve 16,000 TEU and six 17,000 TEU ships from Hyundai Heavy Industries with deliveries in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, six 9,000 TEU ships are on order at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China for delivery in 2026 and 2027. The company’s first methanol-powered containership, the 2,100-TEU feeder ship Laura Maersk, was delivered by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea in 2023.

Tags:

Maersk
maersk methanol fueled ships
methanol fuel
methanol-powered vessels
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,351 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo of the Navy warship illuminated by lights at a dock under a dark night sky
Shipbuilding

Vigor Marine Group Combines Key U.S. Shipyards, Strengthening Domestic Maritime Capability

In a major consolidation move aimed at boosting America’s commercial and defense maritime capabilities, five prominent U.S. ship repair and marine service providers — Vigor, Continental Maritime of San Diego,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 3212
Samsung Cancels Order For Icebreaking Gas Carriers For Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project
Shipbuilding

Samsung Cancels Order For Icebreaking Gas Carriers For Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 Project

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has terminated a contract to build icebreaking LNG carriers in partnership with Russia’s Zvezda shipyard. The ships were intended for transport of liquefied...

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 1133
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Shipbuilding

Nuclear-Powered Cargo Ships Promise Cleaner, Faster Transport

(Bloomberg) — The commercial shipping industry is chasing a novel carbon-free propulsion technology as it pursues a lofty climate goal: nuclear power. Shipping accounts for more planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions than...

June 18, 2025
Total Views: 1479