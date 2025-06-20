Maersk Suspends Haifa Port Calls as Tensions With Iran Intensify

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) – Container shipping company Maersk said on Friday it had temporarily paused vessel calls at Israel’s Haifa port, amid the country’s escalating conflict with Iran.

The Danish company said it had not experienced any further disruptions to its scheduled operations in the region.

Haifa port, which was privatized in 2022, is owned 70% by India’s Adani Ports while the remaining 30% is held by Israel’s Gadot Group.

Adani Ports is the ports operating arm of Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani. Including Haifa port, the company operates fourports outside Indian waters.

A spokesperson for the Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ email and text messages requesting comment.

Israel has been hitting Iran from the air since last Friday in what it describes as an effort to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has denied plans to develop such weapons and has retaliated by launching counterstrikes on Israel.

On Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it had launched combined missile and drone attacks at military and industrial sites linked to Israel’s defense industry in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Hritam Mukherjee, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Toby Chopra)

Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update — trusted by our 109,351 members

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.