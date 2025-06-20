gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,351 members

Haifa Port, which is to be sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot in Haifa, Israel. Photo REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

A general view shows Haifa Port, which is to be sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot in Haifa, Israel July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Maersk Suspends Haifa Port Calls as Tensions With Iran Intensify

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 20, 2025
Reuters

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) – Container shipping company Maersk said on Friday it had temporarily paused vessel calls at Israel’s Haifa port, amid the country’s escalating conflict with Iran.

The Danish company said it had not experienced any further disruptions to its scheduled operations in the region. 

Haifa port, which was privatized in 2022, is owned 70% by India’s Adani Ports while the remaining 30% is held by Israel’s Gadot Group. 

Adani Ports is the ports operating arm of Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani. Including Haifa port, the company operates fourports outside Indian waters. 

A spokesperson for the Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ email and text messages requesting comment. 

Israel has been hitting Iran from the air since last Friday in what it describes as an effort to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has denied plans to develop such weapons and has retaliated by launching counterstrikes on Israel.

On Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it had launched combined missile and drone attacks at military and industrial sites linked to Israel’s defense industry in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Hritam Mukherjee, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Toby Chopra)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

israel-iran conflict
Maersk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,351 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

shutterstock_403068616 tanker nigeria
Defense

Nigerian Navy Seizes 76 Vessels in Two-Year Crackdown on Oil Theft

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects in anti-oil theft operations, and destroyed more than 800 illegal refining sites during a two-year crackdown, it said on Thursday.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1471
Stock photo of the bow of a ship at anchor
Shipping

Australia Targets Russia’s Shadow Fleet with First-Ever Sanctions on 60 Vessels

Australia has launched its first sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 60 vessels involved in circumventing international sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The shadow fleet, comprising hundreds of...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 402
Philippe Louis-Dreyfus
Shipping

Maritime Industry Icon Philippe Louis-Dreyfus Dies at 80

Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, a towering figure in the maritime industry and former president of BIMCO, passed away on June 17 following a sudden illness. As the head of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs,...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 659