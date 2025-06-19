Vigor Marine Group Combines Key U.S. Shipyards, Strengthening Domestic Maritime Capability

In a major consolidation move aimed at boosting America’s commercial and defense maritime capabilities, five prominent U.S. ship repair and marine service providers — Vigor, Continental Maritime of San Diego, MHI Ship Repair & Services, Seaward Marine Services, and Accurate Marine Environmental — have officially united under a single name: Vigor Marine Group.

The newly formed group, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, represents a strategic move to enhance the nation’s maritime infrastructure, particularly in defense and commercial sectors.

“Each of our companies has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability,” said Francesco Valente, CEO of Vigor Marine Group. “Now, together, we can provide customers the strength of a national platform combined with the responsiveness of local shipyards.”

The group’s formation builds upon a complex history of acquisitions and mergers. The consolidation traces back to 2019 when The Carlyle Group and Stellex Capital Management created Titan Acquisition Holdings, bringing together several of these maritime assets. The portfolio expanded in 2020 with the addition of Continental Maritime of San Diego. A significant ownership change occurred in 2023 when Lone Star Funds became the controlling owner.

Vigor Marine Group’s current infrastructure includes five shipyards and eight dry docks, including North America’s largest floating dry dock. The facilities span over 17,000 feet of pier space, incorporating historically significant maritime sites such as former Todd and Kaiser shipyards. With 2,600 skilled employees across five states, the organization maintains a substantial presence in key maritime regions.

The group has already secured several high-profile national projects, including participation in the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer Modernization 2.0 program and leadership in Washington State Ferries’ $4 billion zero-emission transition initiative. Additionally, they are collaborating with the U.S. Army on the development of next-generation landing craft.

Operationally, the group is structured into three main divisions: Maintenance & Modernization, Marine Services, and Marine Fabrication. The Maintenance & Modernization division operates shipyards in Portland, Seattle, Ketchikan, San Diego, and Norfolk, while Marine Services focuses on specialized operations including tank cleaning, wastewater treatment, and underwater hull services.

“As the largest maintenance and modernization group on the West Coast, one of the leading builders of aluminum-hull combatant crafts in the U.S., and a top-tier partner for cruise ship and Navy MRO services, we are well-positioned for growth,” stated Valente, highlighting the group’s expanding capabilities.

The unified organization serves a diverse customer base including the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, cruise line operators, and state ferry systems, positioning itself as a crucial player in America’s maritime infrastructure.