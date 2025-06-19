Maritime NZ Files Charges Against KiwiRail Following Cook Strait Ferry Grounding

Maritime NZ has filed two charges against KiwiRail under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a comprehensive investigation into the June 2024 grounding of the Interislander roll-on/roll-off ferry Aratere.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2024, during a Picton to Wellington sailing when the vessel, carrying 47 passengers and crew, ran aground north of Picton. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the ferry was successfully refloated the following evening using two Picton-based harbor tugs.

Maritime NZ Chief Executive Kirstie Hewlett stated that the charges relate to “failures by the operator to keep crew and passengers safe while on-board the ferry”. The investigation examined KiwiRail’s implementation of new systems on older vessels and broader safety management practices.

According to the Transport Accident Investigation Commission’s (TAIC) interim report, the incident occurred shortly after the vessel had received a new steering control system in May 2024. In the three weeks following the installation, the Aratere had completed 83 Cook Strait crossings without incident.

The grounding sequence began at 21:26 when the autopilot was engaged near Mabel Island. The re-familiarization master, who was being supervised by the night master, executed a turn that inadvertently directed the vessel toward land. When the bridge team attempted to regain control, they encountered difficulties with the new steering system.

TAIC’s investigation revealed that the bridge team was unaware of a critical feature of the new steering system: transferring control from autopilot to manual steering required either matching rudder commands at both consoles or holding the takeover button for five seconds.

Despite emergency measures, including engaging full astern power and bow thrusters, the vessel grounded at 21:28, traveling at approximately 7 knots. While the hull remained watertight, the Aratere sustained damage to the internal structure of its bulbous bow.

TAIC’s Chief Investigator of Accidents, Naveen Kozhuppakalam, confirmed that the Commission is continuing its investigation across multiple lines of inquiry. A final report will include detailed analysis and potential safety recommendations.

With the matter now before the courts, Maritime NZ has stated it cannot provide further details about the investigation’s findings.