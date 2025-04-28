gCaptain-logo
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew assists passengers on the Clearwater Ferry after its collision with a recreational vessel near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue crew assists passengers on the Clearwater Ferry after its collision with a recreational vessel near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, April 27, 2025, Clearwater, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

One Dead, 12 Injured as Boat Hits Passenger Ferry in Florida

Mike Schuler
April 28, 2025
April 28, 2025

A collision between a recreational vessel and the Clearwater Ferry near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida on Sunday evening has left one person dead and multiple passengers injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. when the ferry, carrying 44 passengers, was struck by a 37-foot recreational vessel with six people aboard. Following the impact, the recreational vessel departed to a boat ramp.

Emergency responders declared it a mass casualty incident, with six patients designated as trauma alerts. Two victims required helicopter transportation for medical treatment.

“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” said Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, Chief of Response, Sector St. Petersburg. “Coast Guard investigative officers and FWC are working to determine the cause of the collision and verify the details leading up to the incident.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Coast Guard Station Sand Key, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Clearwater Police Department, and Clearwater Fire Department. The FWC is leading the investigation with assistance from the Coast Guard.

While authorities believe they may have located the vessel involved in the collision, no additional details have been released as the investigation continues.

