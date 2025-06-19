gCaptain-logo
shutterstock_403068616 tanker nigeria

A tanker moored in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Igor Grochev /Shutterstock

Nigerian Navy Seizes 76 Vessels in Two-Year Crackdown on Oil Theft

Reuters
June 19, 2025
Reuters

By Camillus Eboh

ABUJA, June 19 (Reuters) – The Nigerian Navy has arrested 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects in anti-oil theft operations, and destroyed more than 800 illegal refining sites during a two-year crackdown, it said on Thursday.

Rampant oil theft from pipelines and wells has crippled Nigeria’s oil industry in recent years, damaging government finances and stifling exports.

Since June 2023, naval authorities have seized around 171,000 barrels of crude and millions of litres of illegally refined fuels from criminal networks, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said at a briefing in the capital Abuja.

The navy also began verifying oil cargoes loaded at Nigeria’s five major export terminals in January to combat oil theft at its source, Ogalla said.

The navy has acquired patrol boats, three new ships and three AW 139 Trekker helicopters. It is also building two additional seaward defence boats and will take delivery of two 76-meter offshore patrol vessels from Dearsan Shipyard in Turkey.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, editing by Ed Osmond)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

nigeria
piracy
west africa piracy
