Search for Eternity C Survivors Called Off as Death Toll Rises in Latest Houthi Attack

The search operation for survivors of the Eternity C has been called off, a spokesperson for the ship manager confirmed to gCaptain.com. Ten seafarers have been rescued, another six are believed to have been taken hostage, and nine are now confirmed or presumed dead.

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier was first attacked on Monday, July 7, with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades fired from speed boats approximately 50 nautical miles from Al Hudaydah, Yemen. Four people are believed to have been killed in the initial assault.

This incident marks the first fatalities in the region since June 2024 and the deadliest attack since the Houthi campaign began in November 2023.

Following a second attack on Tuesday morning, crew members were forced to abandon ship, jumping into the water. The vessel ultimately sank on Wednesday.

“Eternity C had delivered a cargo for the UN World Food Program to Berbera, Somalia and was sailing in ballast condition to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for fuel at the time of the attack,” Cosmoship Management stated in a July 10 release.

Among the 10 survivors rescued from the water were eight Filipino crew members, one Indian, and one Greek security guard. Four of these survivors had spent nearly 48 hours in the water before being rescued on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, July 9, a Houthi military spokesperson claimed in a televised address that “the Yemeni navy had responded to rescue a number of the ship’s crew, provide them with medical care, and transport them to a safe location.”

The attack on Eternity C occurred just days after Houthis hit and sank another vessel, the Magic Seas. Both ships flew Liberian flags and were operated by Greek companies. All crew from the Magic Seas were rescued before it went down.

According to shipping data analysis, sister vessels in both fleets had made calls to Israeli ports in the past year.

The Eternity C carried 22 crew members and three guards at the time of the attack. In addition to the 10 rescued, one individual is believed to have died, four more have not been seen since the attack, and ten others remain unaccounted for.

“We understand that the Houthis have picked up some people and we are working through multiple channels as a matter of priority to verify this information,” Cosmoship Management said. The company added that they are “working to make contact with the families of the crew” and “arranging support, including psychological trauma counselling, for our rescued crew.”

The Houthi attacks are part of a campaign launched in November 2023 that has targeted more than 100 ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict. The loss of the Magic Seas and Eternity C mark the third and fourth sinking of the campaign to date, while the death toll has now risen to fourteen.

The Eternity C was built in 2012 and had a deadweight tonnage of 36,830.