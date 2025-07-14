gCaptain-logo
M/T Stena Sunrise

M/T Stena Sunrise. Photo courtesy Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk to Bring First Suezmax Tanker Under Swedish Flag

Mike Schuler
July 14, 2025

Tanker operator Stena Bulk is set to make history as it prepares to reflag its first Suezmax tanker, Stena Sunrise, under the Swedish flag at the end of July in Singapore.

The company has confirmed it is in the final stages of executing its plan to transition five Suezmax tankers to the Swedish flag, having completed all preparatory steps by their June 30 target date. The reflagging initiative comes after significant reforms in Sweden’s maritime policy, including the removal of stamp duty on ship registration, development of a more competitive tonnage tax regime, and improvements to the Swedish Ship Register.

What makes this move particularly significant is that currently no Suezmax tankers are registered in Sweden. By bringing five such vessels under the Swedish flag, Stena Bulk will contribute to the country’s strategic maritime capabilities amid growing geopolitical complexities.

“We are proud to say that our ambition has been fulfilled. With Stena Sunrise set for reflagging in the coming days, we are delivering on our plan,” said Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk.

Hånell credited the achievement to collaboration across sectors: “This could not have been done without the truly constructive and forward-leaning collaboration we’ve had with the Swedish authorities, trade unions, and the government. Together, we have not only moved fast, but we’ve done so with great professionalism and shared purpose.”

Following Stena Sunrise’s reflagging, the remaining four vessels will transition at times and locations aligned with their operational schedules and port availability. Throughout the process, Stena Bulk has emphasized maintaining safe and efficient operations while addressing crewing, compliance, and technical requirements.

Having the vessels under the Swedish flag is expected to create new opportunities for Swedish maritime professionals while strengthening Sweden’s voice in international shipping forums such as the EU and IMO.

