Image courtesy Vigor Industrial

Saronic and Vigor Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Mike Schuler
July 14, 2025

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group announced today a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the delivery of autonomous maritime capabilities while strengthening operational support for defense and commercial customers.

The collaboration brings together Saronic’s expertise in maritime autonomy and high-rate production of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) with Vigor’s decades of experience in complex vessel fabrication, ship repair, and sustainment.

Under the agreement, the companies will work to identify opportunities that advance priorities of core U.S. government and commercial maritime customers, focusing on accelerating innovation while expanding industrial and operational support for autonomy at scale.

“This partnership brings together two leaders in the maritime industry to collaboratively create a full lifecycle solution that can ensure our maritime customers are mission-ready today and into the future,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic.

Francesco Valente, CEO of Vigor Marine Group, stated, “As an industry leader, we are always looking ahead at our customers’ future needs, whether in military readiness or commercial uses. With this partnership, we are aligning our core strengths to advance autonomous maritime capabilities that meet the urgent and evolving needs of our defense and commercial customers.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advance U.S. maritime systems and shipbuilding in ways that are operationally effective, economically sustainable, and aligned with national security priorities.

Mark Norris, Vice President of Vigor Marine Fabrication, emphasized that “Exploring the combination of Saronic’s autonomy technologies and Vigor’s experience in marine vessel fabrication, subsystem integration, and MRO support enables us to find solutions to better support the warfighter.”

This announcement comes as federal funding for maritime autonomous systems continues to grow, with President Trump’s recent One Big Beautiful Bill including $188,360,000 for the development and testing of maritime robotic autonomous systems and enabling technologies.

