Terma Surveillance Radar System Delivered by Sperry Marine to Seaspan Shipyards for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker and MPI Programs

July 14, 2025

Terma A/S, a global leader in surveillance radar technology has partnered with Sperry Marine, a well-recognized manufacturer and service provider of marine navigation systems, to deliver the SCANTER 4603 and SCANTER 6002 series of naval surveillance radar to Seaspan Shipyards for the upcoming Canadian Coast Guard’s Multi-Purpose Icebreaker and Polar Icebreaker Programs.

This milestone underscores the ongoing partnership between Sperry Marine and Terma A/S and the two companies’ commitment to empowering the Canadian Coast Guard with cutting-edge radar technology designed for precision situational awareness, safety, and reliability.

Terma’s SCANTER series of surveillance radar provides comprehensive surface surveillance and medium to high level air coverage. Its advanced design ensures the detection and tracking of very small targets in extreme northern environments and harsh Arctic weather conditions. The vessels being constructed at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver are set to play a vital role in supporting the Coast Guard’s multiple mission throughout the country, enabling search and rescue, emergency response as well as sovereignty protection. 

“We are thrilled to collaborate with both Seaspan and Sperry Marine to contribute to the production of modern, capable coast guard vessels. Terma’s SCANTER surveillance radar is engineered to meet the highest naval standards and ensure exceptional performance in challenging maritime environments,” said Per Sørensen, Senior Sales Director, Naval Sales of Terma A/S.

Colin Ross, Sperry Marine’s Naval Sales Director based in Canada, states, “With over 40 years of history in supporting the Canadian Coast Guard, Sperry Marine is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for state-of-the-art maritime surveillance and support services. This project is not just about technological advancement, but also about fostering long-term operational effectiveness and strategic collaboration. It reinforces our dedication to supporting government partners in delivering secure, innovative maritime solutions.”

As Sperry Marine continues to expand its footprint in the sector, it remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the global maritime community. And the delivery marks a significant step in the partnership between Sperry Marine and Terma, reinforcing a shared dedication to advancing maritime technology.

