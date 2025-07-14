gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,083 members

European Commission Proposes Russian Oil Price Cap 15% Below Global Price

FILE PHOTO: Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

European Commission Proposes Russian Oil Price Cap 15% Below Global Price

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 14, 2025

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) – The European Commission proposed on Friday a floating price cap on Russian oil of 15% below the average market price of crude in the previous three months, EU diplomats said.

The European Union and Britain have been pushing the Group of Seven nations to lower the cap for the last two months after a fall in oil futures made the current $60 a barrel level largely irrelevant. Brent crude LCOc1 has since rebounded somewhat, and settled on Friday at $70.36 per barrel.

The G7 price cap, aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine, was originally agreed in December 2022.

The new floating cap would be revised according to the average price every three months, one of the diplomats added.

The EU diplomats, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said technical details of the latest proposal still needed to be discussed, but the idea seemed to assuage concerns of the EU’s maritime states – Malta, Greece and Cyprus.

Despite repeated attempts from European leaders, the U.S. administration has not agreed to lower the cap, prompting the Europeans to push ahead on their own.

The price of Russia’s Urals oil remained $2 per barrel below the $60 per barrel limit on Friday.

The cap bans trade in Russian crude oil transported by tankers if the price paid was above $60 per barrel and prohibits shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price cap.

The Commission initially proposed in June to lower the cap from $60 a barrel to $45 a barrel as part of its 18th package of sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin said on Friday it has good experience in tackling challenges such as a floating Russian oil price cap, which could be introduced by the European Union.

EU sanctions must be agreed unanimously by member states to be adopted.

(Reporting by Julia PayneEditing by Rod Nickel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

european commission
russian oil
Russian Oil Price Cap
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,083 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

vigor industrial
Defense

Saronic and Vigor Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group announced today a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the delivery of autonomous maritime capabilities while strengthening operational support for defense and commercial customers. The...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 164
M/T Stena Sunrise
Shipping

Stena Bulk to Bring First Suezmax Tanker Under Swedish Flag

Tanker operator Stena Bulk is set to make history as it prepares to reflag its first Suezmax tanker, Stena Sunrise, under the Swedish flag at the end of July in...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 208
Eternity sinks below the waves stern-first
Shipping

Search for Eternity C Survivors Called Off as Death Toll Rises in Latest Houthi Attack

The search operation for survivors of the Eternity C has been called off, a spokesperson for the ship manager confirmed to gCaptain.com. Ten seafarers have been rescued, another six are believed...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 429