IMO Adopts MASS Code: The Autonomous Ship Moves from Drawing Board to Regulated Reality

The maritime industry has spent the better part of a decade debating whether autonomous ships represent genuine commercial progress or elaborately funded engineering theatre. That debate has not been entirely resolved, but one of its central preconditions has now been addressed.

By Paul Morgan (gCaptain) – The somewhat controversial concept of autonomous ships is getting ever closer as the International Maritime Organization has adopted the first global regulatory framework specifically designed for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships, known as the MASS Code, following the conclusion of the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee in London on 22 May 2026.

The adoption is not a regulatory green light for fleets of unmanned vessels crossing oceans under the control of artificial intelligence. It is something more measured, and arguably more consequential, than that. It is the moment at which the world’s maritime regulator formally acknowledged that autonomous and remotely operated ships are a legitimate operational category requiring dedicated international governance, not a category that can be accommodated indefinitely through experimental approvals and individual flag-state arrangements.

The Code enters into effect as a non-mandatory instrument on 1 July 2026, beginning what the IMO describes as an Experience Building Phase. The formal framework for that phase will be developed at MSC 112 in December 2026. A mandatory version of the Code is targeted for adoption by 1 July 2030, with entry into force through SOLAS amendments planned for 1 January 2032.

For an industry that has historically measured regulatory change in decades rather than years, this is a compressed timetable, and one that deserves to be taken seriously.

It is worth being precise about what has actually been adopted, and for whom. In its current form the MASS Code applies to cargo ships. The question of its application to passenger vessels has been deferred, with the IMO indicating it will examine that extension as experience is gained through the voluntary phase. This is a pragmatic decision.

The safety and liability considerations surrounding autonomous passenger operations are considerably more complex than those relating to autonomous cargo vessels, and it would have been unreasonable to expect the Code to address both categories simultaneously at this stage.

The MASS Code covers four degrees of autonomy, a framework the IMO has been developing through its regulatory scoping exercise over several years. At Degree One, seafarers remain aboard with automated decision support systems assisting operations. At Degree Two, the ship is operated from a remote location but seafarers remain available onboard. Degree Three sees the vessel remotely controlled without any crew aboard. Degree Four represents fully autonomous operation, where the vessel’s own systems determine actions without human direction.

The Code addresses all four degrees, which is significant, because it means the regulatory framework is not written around a single idealised vision of what autonomous shipping might eventually look like. It accommodates the spectrum of operations already emerging in the commercial sector.

The decision to follow a goal-based structure rather than a prescriptive rulebook reflects a considered judgment about the pace of technological change. Autonomous shipping technology, encompassing artificial intelligence, remote sensing, satellite communications and increasingly sophisticated vessel management software, is developing faster than any conventional regulatory cycle could track. A prescriptive code written today would risk being obsolete before it entered into mandatory force. By establishing safety outcomes rather than technical solutions, the IMO has produced a framework capable of accommodating developments that have not yet occurred while maintaining consistent expectations on safety, security and environmental protection.

That equivalence principle is perhaps the most important single concept in the Code. Autonomous or remotely operated vessels are expected to meet the same safety, security and environmental standards as conventional ships. The MASS Code does not create a lower tier of regulatory expectation for vessels that happen to have fewer or no humans aboard. It seeks to ensure that the removal of onboard crew, whether partial or complete, does not translate into diminished operational safety.

One of the more persistent concerns surrounding autonomous shipping has involved accountability. In the event of a collision, a grounding, a cargo loss or a pollution incident, who bears command responsibility when there is no officer on the bridge? The MASS Code addresses this directly by retaining the principle of a designated master, whether aboard or operating from a Remote Operations Centre ashore. Critically, that master is required not simply to be named in a document but to have the genuine capability to intervene.

The requirement for intervention capability is a hard condition, not a general aspiration. A Remote Operations Centre itself is subject to certification by the flag administration of the vessel it operates, which introduces a formal accountability structure into the shore-based operational dimension for the first time at international level.

The range of subjects addressed in the Code is extensive. System design, software principles, connectivity, navigation, alert management, remote operations, fire protection, cargo handling, security, search and rescue, machinery and electrical systems, surveys and certification, risk assessment, and anchoring and mooring are all covered. In structural terms the Code mirrors conventional maritime safety regulation, which is again entirely deliberate. The objective is to ensure that an inspector, a surveyor or an insurer approaching an autonomous vessel has a recognisable regulatory reference point rather than encountering an entirely novel framework with no relationship to existing maritime law.

The adoption of the Code creates a degree of regulatory certainty that has previously been absent from the sector. For investors and technology developers, that certainty matters. Capital allocation decisions in shipping operate on long cycles. A vessel ordered in 2026 may remain in commercial service well into the 2050s. Against that horizon, the question of what regulatory and operational expectations will apply in the 2030s and 2040s is not abstract. The MASS Code provides the first internationally recognised indication of the answer.

Shipyards and design offices now have a framework against which to evaluate automation readiness and remote operations capability as standard design variables. Classification societies face the substantially more complex challenge of developing assessment methodologies for software integrity, artificial intelligence systems and remote-control functionality, disciplines that sit at some distance from the traditional survey and certification model. Insurers will need to revisit risk frameworks built around human operational behaviour. Port authorities will need to consider infrastructure implications for vessels operating under remote supervision.

The training and certification dimension deserves particular attention. The traditional officer career path is not about to disappear, but its content will change. The MASS Code envisages a future in which maritime officers increasingly manage autonomous systems as a core professional function, with the Remote Operations Centre emerging as a recognised working environment. The competency frameworks and certification pathways to support that transition will need to be developed during the experience-building phase, and that development process is not straightforward.

The next six years are therefore genuinely critical. The Experience Building Phase is intended to generate real-world operational data, performance evidence and regulatory feedback that will inform the mandatory instrument. It will inevitably reveal shortcomings. Gaps in the current text will become visible once vessels are actually operating under the framework.

Unexpected technical and operational challenges will emerge. The IMO has adopted a phased approach precisely because it recognises that the autonomous shipping field is not yet sufficiently mature for a finalised mandatory code. The voluntary period is not a delay, it is a structured process of regulatory learning.

What has changed is the direction. The adoption of the MASS Code does not transform global shipping overnight. Conventional crewed vessels will continue to dominate commercial operations for the foreseeable future. Seafarers are not about to be displaced at scale.

What has changed is that the autonomous commercial ship now has a legal identity within the international regulatory system. It is no longer a technology project in search of a framework. It is a defined operational category with recognised standards, accountability requirements and a clear pathway toward mandatory regulation.

That is not a minor administrative development. It is the point at which a decade of engineering ambition, commercial investment and regulatory negotiation produced an outcome that will shape how ships are designed, operated, owned and insured for the remainder of this century.