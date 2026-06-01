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The MT Grinch pictured following its seizure by French forces in the Mediterranean Sea, January 22, 2026

The MT Grinch pictured following its seizure by French forces in the Mediterranean Sea, January 22, 2026: Photo courtesy French Navy

France Intercepts Another Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker as Macron Expands Sanctions Crackdown

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 1, 2026

French naval forces have intercepted and boarded another tanker linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, extending a maritime enforcement campaign that has become one of Europe’s most aggressive efforts to disrupt sanctions evasion at sea.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that the French Navy intercepted the tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean with support from the United Kingdom.

“The French Navy intercepted a new tanker under international sanctions yesterday morning, originating from Russia: the Tagor,” Macron said in a social media post.

“Our determination is steadfast and unwavering. This operation was carried out in the Atlantic, in international waters, with the support of several partners including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea.”

Macron said the vessel was part of ongoing efforts to prevent Russia from circumventing international sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years,” he said.

The French president also renewed concerns about the safety and environmental risks posed by vessels operating within the shadow fleet.

“These vessels, which fail to adhere to the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and to everyone’s safety,” Macron added.

The latest operation marks the second publicly announced French interdiction of a shadow fleet tanker in less than three months and underscores a broader shift in European sanctions enforcement from financial restrictions toward direct maritime intervention.

In March, French naval forces boarded the tanker Deyna in the Mediterranean Sea in an operation supported by the United Kingdom. At the time, Macron described shadow fleet operators as “profiteers of war” helping finance Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

The crackdown followed the January detention of the tanker Grinch, which French authorities accused of sanctions evasion and false flagging. The vessel was later released after its owner paid a financial penalty reportedly worth several million euros, highlighting France’s emerging model of combining at-sea enforcement with monetary sanctions.

European governments have increasingly focused on Russia’s shadow fleet as Moscow seeks to maintain oil exports despite Western sanctions. The vessels often operate under opaque ownership structures, frequently change flags, and are accused of employing practices designed to conceal cargo origins and trading activity.

The interception of Tagor suggests France is continuing to expand both the geographic scope and operational tempo of its maritime enforcement campaign, with the latest action taking place in the Atlantic rather than the Mediterranean.

Moscow quickly condemned the operation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia would take measures to ensure the safety of shipping cargo in response to the incident, signaling that the latest interdiction could further heighten tensions between Russia and European governments over sanctions enforcement at sea.

Tags:

france
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet
tanker seizure
Ukraine War

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