gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,521 members

France Intercepts Another ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Linked to Russian Oil

Still image of video of boarding of oil tanker Tagor. (Source: French President Emmanuel Macron/X)

France Intercepts Another ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Linked to Russian Oil

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 1, 2026

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) – France’s navy has intercepted a sanctioned tanker linked to the Russian oil trade in the Atlantic Ocean and ordered the vessel to head for the French mainland, in a move Russia said was illegal and bordered on “international piracy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday posted a video on X showing commandos rappelling from helicopters onto the Tagor, during an operation that occurred the previous day in international waters 400 miles (740 km) west of Brittany.

The tanker, which had sailed from Russia’s Arctic port of Murmansk, was suspected of flying under a false flag, and was intercepted with support from Britain, Macron said. According to the vessel tracker MarineTraffic, the 252-meter-long tanker was sailing under the flag of Madagascar.

France’s Maritime prefecture, the state authority for maritime security, said the boarding team’s inspection of the vessel’s papers had “confirmed suspicions regarding the irregularity of the flag flown.”

To try to skirt Western sanctions, Russia has relied on old vessels, known as the shadow fleet, to ship its oil and gas. France and Britain have both vowed to obstruct such vessels as part of a European strategy to combat the oil revenues that help fund Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years,” Macron wrote on X.

On Monday, the Tagor was steaming under naval escort towards an anchorage off northwestern France, according to the Maritime prefecture.

The Tagor is the fourth sanctioned tanker the French have intercepted.

FALSE FLAG

The EU has imposed 19 packages of sanctions against Russia, but Moscow has adapted to most measures and continues to sell millions of barrels of oil to countries such as India and China, typically at discounted prices.

Western sanctions and a small number of interceptions have had little obvious impact on the ‘shadow fleet’ at a time oil prices pushed higher by the Iran war offer tankers a big incentive. Instead it is the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities that are stopping Moscow from capitalizing on the spike in global fuel prices.

Moscow’s reaction to the seizure will be closely watched. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday Russia would take measures to ensure the safety of shipping cargo in response to the incident.

In April, Russia deployed a frigate to escort two sanctioned vessels through the English Channel and the Kremlin said Russia had the right to defend itself against what it called piracy.

Days later Estonia said it would refrain from detaining Russian shadow fleet tankers, worried that such actions could provoke a military response from Moscow.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in March that he had granted permission for the UK military to board ships belonging to the ‘shadow fleet’. However, shipping data shows that dozens of sanctioned vessels have continued to cross UK waters.

In April, owners of the Mozambique-flagged tanker Deyna paid an undisclosed fine to secure the ship’s release after it was detained by France.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Jean Terzian; writing by Dominique Vidalon and Richard Lough; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Alexandra Hudson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

france
oil tanker
russia
shadow fleet

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,521 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tanker
News

U.S. Gives Green Light to Scrap Iran-Linked Ships, Buyer Says

GMS, a major buyer of ships and offshore vessels for recycling, says it has received the first US permit to purchase carriers sanctioned over Iran.

May 26, 2026
Total Views: 935
The Liberia-flagged tanker Arrhenius at sea, in this still image from video released by Russian state media
News

Mines on LPG Tanker Point to Dangerous New Front in Baltic War

Russia's Federal Security Service announced on Monday that divers had discovered magnetic explosive devices attached to the hull of a Liberia-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, in what the Kremlin has described as a thwarted terrorist attack. 

May 26, 2026
Total Views: 858
US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iranian Exchange House, Shadow Fleet Vessels
News

US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iranian Exchange House, Shadow Fleet Vessels

The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on an Iranian foreign currency exchange house and what it said were front companies overseeing transactions on behalf of Iranian banks as the U.S. maintains pressure on Tehran.

May 19, 2026
Total Views: 346