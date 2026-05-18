U.S. Coast Guard’s Newest Icebreaker Returns From Arctic Patrol as U.S. Expands Polar Fleet

The U.S. Coast Guard’s newest polar icebreaker has returned to Seattle after a 36-day deployment to the Bering Sea, marking an early operational test for a cutter expected to play a growing role in U.S. Arctic operations.

USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) returned last Monday to its temporary Seattle homeport following a winter patrol focused on icebreaking performance, operational readiness, joint operations and logistics in the high latitudes.

Commissioned in 2025, Storis is the Coast Guard’s first newly commissioned polar icebreaker in more than two decades. The 360-foot medium icebreaker was deployed to assess its performance in Arctic conditions and establish baseline data for future Coast Guard and allied operations in ice-covered waters.

“Operating the Storis in the extreme conditions of an Arctic winter is a clear statement of our nation’s resolve,” said Capt. Corey Kerns, commanding officer of Storis. “Storis represents a critical bridge to our future icebreaker fleet. This mission is about preparation, rigorous training and asserting the continued importance of the Arctic to our nation.”

During the patrol, Storis conducted a passing exercise with the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Waeschenear the ice edge in winter conditions, with visibility reportedly limited to about 150 yards.

The two cutters also carried out a proof-of-concept fueling evolution in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, aimed at expanding Storis’ ability to sustain operations and extend time on station for Coast Guard assets operating far from support infrastructure.

The crew also conducted ice rescue training and a live-fire gunnery exercise, underscoring the Coast Guard’s dual role in Arctic search and rescue and national security operations.

Storis is powered by four diesel engines producing 22,500 horsepower and is capable of breaking through three feet of ice at five knots. The cutter joins USCGC Healy and USCGC Polar Star as part of the Coast Guard’s limited but increasingly important polar icebreaking fleet.

The Storis’ return comes just days after Davie Defense finalized a $3.5 billion deal to build five new Arctic Security Cutters as part of the Coast Guard’s broader push to expand year-round operations in the rapidly changing polar region.

Last week, Davie Defense announced it had finalized a contract to build five new Arctic Security Cutters under the trilateral ICE Pact framework involving the United States, Canada and Finland. The first vessels are expected to be built at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland before production shifts to Texas, with the first delivery scheduled for 2028.