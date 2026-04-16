gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,091 members

U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter icebreaker operating in Arctic waters (artist rendering)

A rendering of a future Arctic Security Cutter awarded to Davie Defense, part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s expanded icebreaker fleet, operating in polar waters as Washington moves to close the U.S. Arctic capability gap. Davie Defense Image

U.S. Coast Guard to Homeport First Two Arctic Security Cutters in Alaska

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 1
April 16, 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it will homeport its first two Arctic Security Cutters in Alaska, marking a key step as the service moves to field a new generation of icebreakers aimed at expanding U.S. presence in the Arctic.

The announcement comes as the Coast Guard prepares for delivery of the first Arctic Security Cutters by the end of 2028, with planning already underway to ensure the necessary shoreside infrastructure, housing, and support systems are in place.

“Homeporting these two Arctic Security Cutters in Alaska is a decisive step forward in securing America’s Arctic frontier,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “These vessels will deliver the enduring operational presence our nation needs to protect sovereignty, deter foreign adversaries, and safeguard vital resources.”

The Coast Guard’s Arctic footprint in Alaska has already begun to take shape with the recent homeporting of the icebreaker USCGC Storis (WAGB-21) in Juneau. The former commercial vessel—brought into service to help bridge the gap ahead of the new Arctic Security Cutters—has been supporting operations across Alaska’s coastal and Arctic regions.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday said positioning the cutters in Alaska will maximize the service’s ability to “defend our northern border and approaches” in a region of growing strategic competition.

The decision builds directly on the Coast Guard’s recent push to rapidly expand its icebreaker fleet. As previously reported, the service has now awarded contracts for all 11 Arctic Security Cutters under a multi-national production framework involving U.S., Finnish, and Canadian partners.

Under that structure, shipbuilders including Bollinger Shipyards, Rauma Marine Constructions, and Davie Defense will deliver the fleet using a mix of foreign and domestic construction. Early vessels will be built in Finland to accelerate timelines, while later hulls shift to U.S. yards—including new production capacity in Texas—as part of a broader effort to rebuild domestic icebreaker capability.

The program is backed by billions in federal funding and stems from international agreements designed to fast-track delivery in response to rising Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

The Arctic Security Cutters are expected to form the backbone of a revitalized U.S. icebreaker fleet, replacing a limited inventory that currently includes just three operational vessels. Designed for year-round operations in polar conditions, the new cutters will support missions ranging from sovereignty patrols and maritime security to search and rescue and scientific research.

While the Coast Guard confirmed Alaska as the homeport for the first two vessels, it has not yet identified a specific base—leaving open questions about where the service will ultimately place the vessels.

Delivery of the first Arctic Security Cutter is expected in early 2028 from Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland, which is contracted to deliver up to two of the vessels.

Bollinger Shipyards will construct up to four cutters domestically in Louisiana with the first U.S.-built vessel slated for 2029. Davie Defense has been contracted to build five Arctic Security Cutters–two in Finland and three in Texas–with the first vessel expected to be delivered in early 2028.

Tags:

alaska
arctic security cutter
icebreakers
USCG

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,091 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter icebreaker operating in Arctic waters (artist rendering)
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard Awards Arctic Security Cutter Contracts to Davie Defense, Closing Out 11-Ship Program

The U.S. Coast Guard has completed contract awards for all 11 Arctic Security Cutters, closing out a major icebreaker expansion aimed at strengthening U.S. presence and operational capability in the Arctic amid rising competition in the High North.

February 11, 2026
Total Views: 12449
U.S. Coast Guard small boat and cutter conducting counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean
Defense

Coast Guard Nets 100+ Tons of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific Drug Crackdown

The U.S. Coast Guard has seized more than 200,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific since launching Operation Pacific Viper in August, marking one of the largest maritime counter-drug efforts in recent years as U.S. forces also intensify operations against trafficking routes at sea.

February 6, 2026
Total Views: 1488
A linehandler aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis (WAGB 21) prepares to moor at Coast Guard Base Seattle, July 11, 2025
Defense

Coast Guard Still Short on People and Ships Despite $25 Billion Funding Surge

Despite receiving nearly $25 billion in supplemental funding—the largest investment in its history—the U.S. Coast Guard continues to face critical workforce shortages and equipment readiness gaps, according to a new Government Accountability Office report that warns money alone will not fix the service’s deep-rooted operational challenges.

February 5, 2026
Total Views: 3176