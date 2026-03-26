U.S. Coast Guard Announces Plans to Acquire Up to Seven New Light Icebreakers

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a request for information (RFI) as it moves forward with plans to acquire up to seven new light icebreakers to replace an aging fleet and ensure year-round navigation in ice-prone waterways across the Northeast and Great Lakes.
The U.S. Coast Guard is laying the groundwork for a new class of light icebreaking vessels aimed at maintaining critical shipping lanes and supporting commerce in ice-affected regions, according to a request for information released by the service.
The planned Homeland Security Cutter–Light Icebreaker (HSC-L) program envisions the design, construction, and delivery of as many as seven vessels to replace legacy platforms that have exceeded their operational lifespan. The Coast Guard said it anticipates a potential contract award in late 2026.
The new cutters are intended to operate primarily in ports and waterways from New England through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Great Lakes, areas that are vital to the U.S. economy but frequently impacted by winter ice.
“To ensure these vital waterways remain accessible and safe, even in the harshest winter conditions, the Coast Guard relies on a fleet of icebreakers,” the service said, noting that many existing vessels are now well beyond their intended service lives.
The HSC-L vessels will replace the Coast Guard’s fleet of 65-foot light icebreaking tugs, commissioned between 1961 and 1967, as well as 49-foot buoy utility stern loading boats. The new platform is expected to combine both capabilities into a single, more versatile design capable of supporting year-round operations in smaller ports and harbors.
According to the RFI, the contract will cover the full lifecycle of the vessels, including design, engineering, construction, testing, and delivery. The cutters are expected to remain operational for at least 30 years.
The HSC-L vessels will be relatively compact but designed for demanding conditions. Specifications outlined in the RFI include a length of approximately 69 feet, a maximum draft of 7 feet at full load, and an air draft not exceeding 20 feet. Each vessel will be equipped with two main propulsors and capable of traveling up to 720 nautical miles at 10 knots with a fuel reserve.
The cutters must also be able to conduct at least three days of continuous icebreaking operations without resupply and break through level ice up to 12 inches thick at a steady speed of 3 knots.
The Coast Guard emphasized that the new class will play a critical role in keeping shipping channels open, assisting vessels trapped in ice, and reducing the risk of ice jams and flooding that can damage infrastructure and communities.
The HSC-L program is part of a broader recapitalization effort. Separately, the service is planning to acquire 11 medium icebreakers under the Homeland Security Cutter–Medium Icebreaker (HSC-M) program to replace 140-foot Bay-class tugs commissioned between 1978 and 1988. Those vessels will support a wider range of missions, including search and rescue and maritime security.
The US Coast Guard has confirmed plans to spend $323 million expanding and modernizing its Seattle icebreaker base, underscoring the service’s push to strengthen its Arctic presence as new heavy icebreakers enter the fleet later this decade.
The U.S. Coast Guard has released its first formal update on Force Design 2028, a sweeping reform effort aimed at reshaping the service into a more agile and combat-ready maritime force as it faces growing demands from border security to sanctions enforcement far from U.S. shores.
Finland's Rauma Marine Constructions has signed a deal to build two icebreaker ships for the U.S. Coast Guard with delivery in 2028, the company said in a statement, as President Donald Trump seeks to boost his country's national security in the Arctic.
December 30, 2025
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