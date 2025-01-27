gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice Saturday

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley broke the Manitoulin free from the ice Saturday after arriving on scene, which allowed the vessel to continue its transit. U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard Icebreakers Free Trapped Bulk Carrier ‘Manitoulin’ on Lake Erie

Mike Schuler
January 27, 2025

U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels successfully freed the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier Manitoulin after it became trapped in Lake Erie’s thick ice near Buffalo, New York on January 22.

The rescue operation involved three icebreaking vessels – U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), and Canadian Coast Guard vessel Samuel Risley – which managed to break the vessel free on Saturday, January 25. Following the successful operation, the three of icebreakers escorted the Manitoulin through approximately 20 miles of ice-covered waters from Buffalo into open waters of Lake Erie.

“The multi-vessel operation demonstrates the strong partnership between U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard forces in maintaining critical maritime operations during harsh winter conditions,” said a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The operation continues as the USCGC Mackinaw (WLBB 30), which departed from Cheboygan, Michigan on January 24, is scheduled to rendezvous with the Manitoulin. The Mackinaw will provide additional ice-breaking support and escort the vessel to its winter berth in Sarnia, Canada.

canadian coast guard
great lakes shipping
u.s. coast guard
u.s. coast guard icebreakers

