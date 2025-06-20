GPS Jamming in Strait of Hormuz Raises Maritime Safety Concerns After Tanker Collision

A significant increase in GPS jamming and spoofing incidents along the Iranian coast is raising serious concerns about maritime safety in one of the world’s most critical shipping channels. According to the Maritime Information Cooperation & Awareness Center (MICA), approximately 970 ships per day have experienced GPS interference in the region since June 13.

The situation has become particularly acute near major ports, with hotspots concentrated around Bandar Abbas and Assaluyeh. The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) reports that while there has been a slight reduction in electronic interference in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, the Central Arabian Gulf is now experiencing excessive disruption, leading some vessels to restrict operations to daylight hours.

The regional threat level remains significant amid ongoing strikes between Iran and Israel, with maritime threat levels classified as elevated due to potential impacts on shipping infrastructure. The U.S. White House has indicated a two-week timeline for facilitating peaceful negotiations.

These navigation challenges were highlighted by a recent collision between the tankers Front Eagle and Adalynn off the coast of Khor Fakkan. Both vessels were operating in an area affected by intense satellite jamming and AIS spoofing. The Adalynn, reportedly part of the ‘dark fleet’ that often operate without AIS transponders, was struck in the starboard quarter by the VLCC Front Eagle, which vessel tracking data had erroneously shown to be onshore in Iran two days before the incident.

While the incident is being chalked up to navigational error and not malicious activity, the incident highlights how persistent electronic interference affecting GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) can impact maritime safety.

Yarden Gross, CEO of maritime technology company Orca AI, warns that the incident exposes the vulnerability of traditional navigation systems in high-risk regions. “Bridge crews are being asked to navigate in a kind of digital fog, where position data can be corrupted, nearby ships may be invisible by design, and critical seconds for decision-making are lost to uncertainty,” Gross explains.

While radar remains the primary anti-collision tool, it has limitations in heavily trafficked waterways where small targets may be lost in noise. Some maritime experts are calling for the adoption of AI-powered situational awareness systems based on computer vision, which can operate independently of GPS and AIS systems.

The Front Eagle reportedly made a sharp starboard turn just before it collided with the Adalynn, highlighting the critical moments when traditional navigation systems may fall short. The incident has sparked renewed discussion about the need for redundant navigation systems, particularly in regions where electronic interference has become commonplace.

Transit data through the Strait of Hormuz shows consistent traffic patterns despite these challenges, with daily vessel movements ranging between 50-73 ships in each direction. These figures represent cargo-carrying vessels of 1,000 GT and above.