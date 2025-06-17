Navigation Error Suspected in VLCC-Suezmax Crash Off Fujairah Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

A VLCC supertanker and a Suezmax tanker collided in the Gulf of Oman early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires aboard both vessels but no reported injuries or pollution, according to multiple sources.

The incident occurs as the region faces significant threat levels due to ongoing strikes between Iran and Israel, with elevated maritime threat levels reported by the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC). However, initial assessments indicate the accident was the result of a “navigational incident” unrelated to ongoing tensions in the region.

The incident occurred when the Front Eagle, a VLCC carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude bound for China, collided with the Suezmax tanker Adalynn about 15 nautical miles off Fujairah at 00:15 local time on June 17.

According to a detailed assessment from TankerTrackers, the collision happened as the Front Eagle was traveling southbound at 13.1 knots and executed a starboard turn, striking the port quarter of the Adalynn, which was proceeding southeast at 4.8 knots toward the Suez Canal.

Frontline Plc, owner of the Front Eagle, confirmed that immediate action was taken to extinguish a fire on their vessel’s deck, and they acknowledged reports of fire aboard the Adalynn. The UAE Coast Guard successfully rescued all 24 crew members from the Adalynn.

“Our primary focus at this time is the safety and well-being of the crews and the vessels involved,” Frontline stated. The company also stressed that “this is a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict.”

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) corroborated this assessment, noting that while the region is experiencing persistently high levels of electronic interference with GNSS systems, particularly near Port of Bandar Abbas, this incident appears to be navigation-related rather than security-related. JMIC reports that the Strait of Hormuz remains open with commercial traffic continuing to flow, despite media narratives about potential blockades.

Local authorities, including the UAE Coast Guard, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan Port Control, are responding to the situation. The last recorded position of the Adalynn was at 25.330959, 56.823463, though its anchoring status remains unconfirmed.

A full investigation into the cause of the collision is underway. JMIC continues to monitor regional maritime activity, noting a slight downward trend in Strait of Hormuz transits over the past week, with a minor increase on June 16 for cargo-carrying vessels over 1,000 GT.