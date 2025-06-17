Navigation Error Suspected in VLCC-Suezmax Crash Off Fujairah Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Fire-Damaged Car Carrier Morning Midas Shows No Signs of Active Fire
The car carrier Morning Midas, which experienced a fire in its electric vehicle cargo deck on June 3, shows no signs of active fire according to salvage teams that recently...
A VLCC supertanker and a Suezmax tanker collided in the Gulf of Oman early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires aboard both vessels but no reported injuries or pollution, according to multiple sources.
The incident occurs as the region faces significant threat levels due to ongoing strikes between Iran and Israel, with elevated maritime threat levels reported by the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC). However, initial assessments indicate the accident was the result of a “navigational incident” unrelated to ongoing tensions in the region.
The incident occurred when the Front Eagle, a VLCC carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude bound for China, collided with the Suezmax tanker Adalynn about 15 nautical miles off Fujairah at 00:15 local time on June 17.
According to a detailed assessment from TankerTrackers, the collision happened as the Front Eagle was traveling southbound at 13.1 knots and executed a starboard turn, striking the port quarter of the Adalynn, which was proceeding southeast at 4.8 knots toward the Suez Canal.
MarineTraffic posted an AIS replay of the incident on X:
Frontline Plc, owner of the Front Eagle, confirmed that immediate action was taken to extinguish a fire on their vessel’s deck, and they acknowledged reports of fire aboard the Adalynn. The UAE Coast Guard successfully rescued all 24 crew members from the Adalynn.
“Our primary focus at this time is the safety and well-being of the crews and the vessels involved,” Frontline stated. The company also stressed that “this is a navigational incident and not related to the current regional conflict.”
The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) corroborated this assessment, noting that while the region is experiencing persistently high levels of electronic interference with GNSS systems, particularly near Port of Bandar Abbas, this incident appears to be navigation-related rather than security-related. JMIC reports that the Strait of Hormuz remains open with commercial traffic continuing to flow, despite media narratives about potential blockades.
The Adalynn, which was operating in ballast with no oil cargo, had previously been listed on the U.S. OFAC sanctions list for Venezuela-related violations but was removed following an ownership change in 2024. Footage posted to X shows the vessel engulfed in flames:
Local authorities, including the UAE Coast Guard, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan Port Control, are responding to the situation. The last recorded position of the Adalynn was at 25.330959, 56.823463, though its anchoring status remains unconfirmed.
A full investigation into the cause of the collision is underway. JMIC continues to monitor regional maritime activity, noting a slight downward trend in Strait of Hormuz transits over the past week, with a minor increase on June 16 for cargo-carrying vessels over 1,000 GT.
Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.Sign Up