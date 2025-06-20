gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,351 members

A drone view shows floating crane ships HEBO LIFT 10 and HEBO LIFT 2 recovering the "Bayesian" yacht of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

A drone view shows floating crane ships HEBO LIFT 10 and HEBO LIFT 2 recovering the "Bayesian" yacht of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who died when the yacht sank off Porticello, near Palermo, Sicily, Italy, June 20, 2025. REUTERS/Danilo Arnone TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Salvors Raise Mike Lynch’s Sunken Superyacht in Italy

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 20, 2025
Reuters

PALERMO, Italy, June 20 (Reuters) – Salvage experts winched Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht towards the surface on Friday, 10 months after it went down off the coast of Sicily, killing the British tech tycoon, his teenage daughter and five others.

The vessel is scheduled to be lifted out of the water in the final phase of the recovery on Saturday, TMC Marine, the company leading the salvage operation, said.

“Accelerated progress in salvage works off the coast of northern Sicily mean that all preparations are now nearing completion, ahead of the delicate lifting procedure,” the statement said.

The work was briefly halted last month after the death of a diver involved in the operation.

The 56-meter-long (184-foot) Bayesian was moored off the small port of Porticello, near Palermo, in August last year when it sank during a sudden storm.

UK Investigators Uncover Stability Issues Behind Tech Tycoon’s Superyacht Sinking

The yacht was vulnerable to violent winds and was probably knocked over by gusts of more than 117 km (73 miles) per hour, an interim UK report said last month.

The recovery process has been made easier after the vessel’s 72-meter mast was detached using a remote-controlled cutting tool and placed on the seabed on Tuesday.

The hull of the yacht has been supported by a specially designed steel wire lifting arrangement which is, in turn, attached to a floating lifting asset. The vessel is between two barges supplied by Hebo Maritimeservice, a Dutch specialist salvage company.

The salvage experts are now reinforcing the cables because the yacht will be heavier once pulled out of the water, a source at the Italian coast guard said.

The yacht is expected to be transported to the nearby port of Termini Imerese on Monday and handed over to the authorities who are investigating the tragedy.

Lynch’s daughter Hannah, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and chef Recaldo Thomas were killed when the yacht sank. Nine other crew members and six guests were rescued.

(Reporting by Wladimir Pantaleone, writing by Keith Weir and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

mike lynch
superyacht
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,351 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Maritime NZ Files Charges Against KiwiRail Following Cook Strait Ferry Grounding
Accidents

Maritime NZ Files Charges Against KiwiRail Following Cook Strait Ferry Grounding

Maritime NZ has filed two charges against KiwiRail under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a comprehensive investigation into the June 2024 grounding of the Interislander roll-on/roll-off...

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 801
Indian Coast Guard vessels fighting the fire on board the Wan Hai 503, June 10, 2025
Accidents

India Files Criminal Charges Over Deadly Containership Explosion

Indian authorities have launched criminal case against the owner, master, and crew of the Singapore-flagged container vessel Wan Hai 503 following a major fire and explosion incident that left four...

June 18, 2025
Total Views: 4530
A screenshot from video posted online shows the fire on board the Suezmax tanker Adalynn
Accidents

Navigation Error Suspected in VLCC-Suezmax Crash Off Fujairah Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

A VLCC supertanker and a Suezmax tanker collided in the Gulf of Oman early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires aboard both vessels but no reported injuries or pollution, according to...

June 17, 2025
Total Views: 8044