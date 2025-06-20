gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,351 members

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo

Discounts Deepen on Iranian Oil in China as Struggling Teapots Slow Buying

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 20, 2025
reuters logo

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) – Sellers of Iranian oil to China are offering deeper discounts this month as they look to reduce inventories and as independent refiners slow their buying due to a jump in crude prices, traders and analysts said.

Iranian Light crude oil is being traded at $3.30-$3.50 a barrel below ICE Brent for July deliveries, compared to a discount of around $2.50 for June, three traders said.

Independent refineries, known as teapots, are the main Chinese buyers of Iranian crude.

They are currently being squeezed by a $10 a barrel surge in crude prices since the Israel-Iran conflict began last week.

Teapots in refining hub Shandong province are incurring their deepest losses this year, traders said.

Consultancy Sublime China Information estimates average losses at 353 yuan ($49.15) per metric ton this week.

Shandong refinery operations remained low at 51% of capacity as of June 18, down from 64% a year earlier, Sublime data showed.

STORAGE RISINGMeanwhile, stocks of Iranian oil, including in Chinese storage, in tankers near and off Chinese ports awaiting discharge, and in floating storage near Malaysia and Singapore, amount to roughly 70 million barrels, according to analytics firm Vortexa.

That is enough for two months’ demand for Iranian oil from China, the biggest buyer.

Data from tanker tracker Kpler points to a stockbuild of more than 30 million barrels this year in floating storage. Both Kpler and Vortexa estimate total Iranian oil on the water, including floating storage, at nearly 120 million barrels, the most since at least 2023.

Recent U.S. sanctions on three Chinese teapots curtailed buying from several mid-sized independents worried about being designated, Reuters has reported.

One trader estimated the volume of Iranian supply to China replaced by non-sanctioned barrels at 100,000 barrels per day in the first half of 2025 – a fraction of the 1.4-1.5 million bpd of Iranian oil being delivered to China.

($1 = 7.1819 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Tony Munroe and Jason Neely)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

iran
iran oil exports
israel-iran conflict
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,351 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Container terminal at Mumbai Port, India
News

India’s Largest Port in the Making to Raise $3.5 Billion Debt

The firm building what will become the largest port in India plans to raise as much as 300 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) of debt, giving lenders an opportunity to invest in one of the cornerstones of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure overhaul.

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 502
The Panama Canal as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to regain control of the Canal.
News

Report: China’s COSCO in Talks to Join $19B CK Hutchison Port Sale Amid U.S.-China Tensions

China’s largest shipping company is among the firms in talks to invest in a multinational consortium seeking to buy billionaire Li Ka-shing’s global ports, according to people familiar with the matter, in an effort to ease Beijing’s concerns over the controversial deal. 

June 18, 2025
Total Views: 2339
tanker
News

Oil Tanker Market Signals More Middle East Energy Disruption Ahead

While global energy markets are not yet pricing in worst-case scenarios for the Israel-Iran war, oil tanker rates are providing a good real-time gauge of the escalating risks.

June 18, 2025
Total Views: 367