UK Investigators Uncover Stability Issues Behind Tech Tycoon’s Superyacht Sinking

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released an interim report detailing the tragic sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off Sicily’s northern coast that left seven dead.
According to the report, the incident occurred on August 19, 2024, when the UK-registered sailing vessel, belonging to British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, foundered in high winds approximately 0.5 nautical miles southeast of Porticello, Italy. The yacht was carrying 12 guests, including Lynch and his daughter, and 10 crew members at the time.
The MAIB’s investigation revealed critical stability issues that may have contributed to the disaster. The yacht was found to be vulnerable to high winds when in specific conditions – particularly when motoring with sails lowered, centreboard raised, and in ‘loaded arrival’ condition (i.e. 10% consumables on board). These vulnerabilities were not documented in the vessel’s stability information book and were unknown to both the owner and crew.
Technical analysis showed that wind speeds exceeding 63.4 knots on the beam could potentially capsize the vessel, and once the yacht heeled beyond 70.6 degrees, recovery was impossible. The Met Office study confirmed that hurricane-force winds exceeding 64 knots were present during the accident.
The tragedy unfolded rapidly in the early morning hours. At 0355, a crew member documented the approaching storm on social media. By 0357, both the Bayesian and a nearby yacht, Sir Robert Baden Powell, began dragging their anchors in deteriorating weather conditions.
The situation escalated dramatically at 0406 when the wind suddenly increased to over 70 knots. The Bayesian violently heeled to 90 degrees starboard in less than 15 seconds, causing generators to fail and throwing people and objects across the deck.
Despite rescue efforts by crew members, including the deployment of emergency beacons and a liferaft, seven people – six guests and one crew member – lost their lives in the accident. The survivors were eventually rescued by the tender from Sir Robert Baden Powell after responding to distress flares.
The investigation is ongoing, with criminal proceedings being conducted in parallel by Italian authorities. The MAIB notes that a full examination of the wreck, once salvaged, will provide crucial information about the yacht’s condition at the time of the accident.
Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll OBE stated that while the extreme winds were sufficient to capsize the yacht, once it heeled beyond 70 degrees, the situation became irrecoverable.
The weather conditions leading up to the accident had shown warning signs. Early Italian forecasts had predicted intense rain and thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, and at 2100 UTC on August 18, a gale warning was issued for the region. Local weather stations recorded a sudden wind increase from 5 to 41 knots just minutes before the accident.
The MAIB’s ongoing investigation will focus on multiple aspects, including the yacht’s design, stability, escape routes, operation, and emergency procedures. The findings of this interim report are considered indicative pending the completion of the full investigation.
“The results will be refined as the investigation proceeds, and more information becomes available,” said Moll.
