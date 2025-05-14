gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

A screenshot of video allegedly taken from the bridge of the M/T Jaguar

A screenshot of video allegedly taken from the bridge of the M/T Jaguar, in Estonian waters, May 14, 2025.

Russian Jet Buzzes Estonian Forces in Gulf of Finland Shadow Tanker Showdown

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2025

A tense maritime incident unfolded today in the off the Estonian coast when Estonian naval forces attempted to detain the M/T JAGUAR, a crude oil tanker allegedly part of Russia’s shadow fleet.

Estonian forces deployed a helicopter, patrol aircraft, and patrol boat to intercept the vessel, which apparently refused to comply with orders to halt or alter course.

The situation escalated when a Russian Su-35S fighter jet entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland in what appeared to be an attempt to deter Estonian forces. Part of the incident was captured from the bridge of the JAGUAR:

The JAGUAR, sailing under Gabon’s flag, subsequently proceeded to Russian waters and anchored near Gogland Island before proceeding towards Primorsk.

This incident follows a similar case from early April when Estonian authorities detained another sanctioned tanker, the Kiwala, for operating without a valid flag state registration. The Kiwala, also suspected to be part of the “shadow fleet” used to circumvent international sanctions, was released after Djibouti agreed to register the vessel temporarily.

Tags:

estonia
russia shadow tanker fleet
shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Paul Pathy Bimco
Shipping

Fednav CEO Paul Pathy Elected President of World’s Largest Shipping Association

Paul Pathy, President & CEO of Canada’s leading dry bulk shipping company Fednav, has made history by becoming BIMCO’s first President from the Americas. His election took place at BIMCO’s...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 146
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location
Shipping

Inside Trump’s Surprise Red Sea Ceasefire Deal with the Houthis

Days before a surprise U.S. ceasefire agreement with Houthis, U.S. intelligence started picking up indications the Yemeni fighters were looking for an exit after seven weeks of relentless U.S. bombings, four U.S. officials said.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 613
ship navigation bridge
Shipping

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Modernize Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing System

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) and Mike Ezell (R-MS-4) have introduced the Mariner Exam Modernization Act, legislation aimed at overhauling the Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing exam system. The current...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 1158