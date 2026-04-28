Russia-Linked LNG Carriers Head North After Reflagging, Signalling Arctic Fleet Expansion

Four recently reflagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers linked to new Turkish-controlled entities are heading north in the Atlantic, in what analysts say could mark a new push in Russia’s effort to expand its constrained export fleet.

Vessel tracking data shows Kosmos and Merkuriy steaming north off the coast of Portugal, while Luch and Orion are following currently off West Africa. In recent days Luch started signaling Murmansk as the intended destination.

The four vessels – formerly part of Oman’s Asyad Shipping fleet – were sold en bloc earlier this year for roughly $110 million, according to company disclosures and shipbroking sources. Since then, they have undergone multiple renamings, brief re-registration under the Indian Register of Shipping, and eventual transfer to the Russian flag and maritime register.

Shipping databases and industry reports indicate that the new controlling interests behind the vessels are linked to Turkish entities, including Fidelity Denizcilik ve Ticaret and Celtic Maritime & Trading, although the ultimate beneficial ownership remains opaque.

Four Russian-flagged LNGC heading north as of April 28. (Source: Magicport.ai Maritime Intelligence)

Each vessel has followed a similar path of rapid identity changes.

Kosmos (ex-Salalah LNG, built 2005, ~148,000 cbm) was first renamed Cagri LNG and then Ocean LNG before adopting its current Russian-flagged identity. Equasis database shows it is owned by Hong Kong-based Mighty Ocean Shipping, with Turkish management links.

Luch (ex-Ibri LNG, built 2006, ~147,000 cbm) became Akit LNG and then Lake LNG before re-emerging under its current name also tied to Mighty Ocean Shipping.

Orion (ex-Nizwa LNG, built 2005, ~147,700 cbm) was renamed Vakit LNG and Sea LNG before its latest transition. Equasis shows ownership through Turkey-based Celtic Maritime & Trading.

Merkuriy (ex-Ibra LNG, built 2006, ~147,100 cbm) underwent a shorter renaming sequence, becoming Zahit LNG before switching to its current identity and Russian flag in March. Ownership is also via Celtic Maritime & Trading.

The acquisition of relatively aging, conventional LNG tonnage aligns with a broader Russian strategy seen in 2024, when Novatek and affiliated interests embarked on a buying spree for second-hand carriers to bolster export capabilities amid sanctions constraints.

That need is becoming increasingly urgent. Analysts at Vortexa and CHNL estimate Russia may require around 30 additional LNG carriers to sustain exports from its projects as European Union restrictions tighten. A ban on short-term Russian LNG contracts took effect on April 25, with a full prohibition on long-term imports due from January 1, 2027.

To maintain flows, Russia must expand its shipping capacity both for the operational Yamal LNG project and the heavily sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 development.

The four reflagged vessels could represent an initial step in that expansion. However, their precise role remains unclear.

LNG tanker Luch signaling Murmansk as intended destination. (Source: Magicport.ai Maritime Intelligence)

Because the ships now sail under the Russian flag and register, they would be barred from delivering cargoes into the European Union. This limits their potential deployment primarily to non-EU markets such as China.

At the same time, their lack of direct sanctions could allow them to carry legally produced LNG from Yamal LNG – either via direct loading at Sabetta or through ship-to-ship transfers from ice-class Arc7 carriers.

Alternatively, they could be deployed to support Arctic LNG 2, which faces an acute shortage of available tonnage. That shortage has been exacerbated by longer voyage routes around southern Africa and avoidance of the Mediterranean following the attack on shadow fleet LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz nearly two months ago.

For now, the exact purpose behind the reflagging remains uncertain. But their coordinated movement north toward Russia’s LNG export hubs suggests they are likely to become part of a broader effort to expand the country’s shadow LNG fleet and sustain exports as logistical and sanctions challenges mount.