Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Tankers Reroute After Blast Sinks ‘Arctic Metagaz’ in Mediterranean

Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 export network is showing early signs of disruption after an explosion sank one of its shadow fleet carriers in the Mediterranean this week, forcing other tankers to halt or reroute and raising new questions about the security of a key shipping corridor.
The LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, linked to Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, sank off Libya after a powerful explosion early March 3 roughly 150 nautical miles southeast of Malta. Moscow has blamed Ukrainian drone boats for the attack, though Kyiv has not publicly commented.
The loss of the vessel could have outsized consequences for Russia’s efforts to sustain exports from Arctic LNG 2, which relies on a small group of aging LNG carriers operating outside Western sanctions.
Russia has roughly a dozen such ships available for the project, already too few to carry its full production capacity.
The immediate impact is now becoming visible in vessel tracking data.
The LNG carrier Arctic Pioneer, which had been traveling northbound through the Suez Canal at the time of the explosion, halted its voyage shortly afterward and has been holding offshore near Port Said for roughly 48 hours, according to shipping data.
The vessel had previously delivered Arctic LNG 2 cargo to China’s Beihai terminal and was likely returning toward Russia’s Arctic transfer hubs to reload.
Even more significantly, another shadow fleet vessel appears to have altered its route entirely.
The LNG carrier Arctic Vostok, which was sailing westbound across the eastern Indian Ocean when the blast occurred, initially slowed and began circling south of Sri Lanka shortly after news of the incident emerged.
In the past 24 hours, however, the vessel has begun steadily heading south-southwest – a course that suggests it is preparing to bypass the Suez Canal and instead sail around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa.
Such a detour would keep the vessel far from the Mediterranean and well outside the potential range of Ukrainian maritime drones.
If confirmed, it would mark a rare shift for Russia’s Arctic LNG shadow fleet.
March 3, 2026
