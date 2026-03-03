gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,166 members

A screenshot of video alleged to show the fire onboard the sanctioned LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz

A screenshot of video showing the fire onboard the sanctioned LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz.

Crew of Sanctioned Russian LNG Carrier Arctic Metagaz Found Alive After Fire Incident Off Malta

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 3, 2026

The crew of the sanctioned Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz have been located alive after abandoning ship following a reported fire in the central Mediterranean, Maltese authorities confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) said its Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC Malta) was alerted earlier in the day to a distress situation involving the vessel while it was transiting waters outside Malta’s Search and Rescue Region.

“Upon receipt of the alert, RCC Malta initiated verification procedures and efforts to establish the exact position of the vessel,” the AFM said in the statement. “The vessel was located, and coordination actions were undertaken in line with international search and rescue obligations, including broadcasts to shipping and liaison with relevant international authorities.”

During the search effort, survivors were located in a lifeboat within the Libyan Search and Rescue Region. “All crew were reported safely onboard the lifeboat,” the AFM added.

The incident follows earlier reports that the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz had caught fire southeast of Malta during the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to maritime security firm EOS Risk Group, the vessel was reported to have suffered a possible drone attack at approximately 0400 local time while transiting eastbound in the Mediterranean.

A representative from Greece-based maritime security firm Diaplous Group earlier confirmed to gCaptain that the vessel had been on fire but said details remained limited. “We can confirm it happened, but we do not know any further details at this time,” the representative said.

Vessel tracking data shows Arctic Metagaz had recently loaded LNG at the Saam floating storage unit in Russia before departing Murmansk on February 24 and sailing around Western Europe into the Mediterranean, likely en route toward the Suez Canal. The vessel’s Automatic Identification System signal reportedly disappeared roughly 30 nautical miles off Malta’s northeastern coast prior to the incident.

Data from Flightradar24 also showed a Turkish Navy ATR 72-600 maritime patrol aircraft circling near the vessel’s last known position, suggesting regional authorities were actively monitoring the situation.

The Arctic Metagaz is among a small fleet of vessels used to transport liquefied natural gas from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project to overseas buyers. The vessel has been under U.S. and UK sanctions since 2024 as Western governments attempt to restrict Moscow’s ability to export energy from the Arctic project.

At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unclear. Early reports from Greek media cited possible explosions following the initial incident, though these claims have not been independently verified. Authorities have also not confirmed whether the event was the result of an accident, mechanical failure, or a deliberate attack.

The incident comes amid increasing scrutiny of Russia’s growing “shadow fleet” of tankers and LNG carriers operating outside traditional Western insurance and compliance frameworks. It also follows earlier sabotage incidents targeting Russian-linked vessels in the Mediterranean.

In December, the Omani-flagged tanker Qendil, described as part of Russia’s shadow fleet, was reportedly struck by an explosive device between Crete and Malta in what analysts said marked the first confirmed Ukrainian-linked attack on a vessel in the region.

Tags:

arctic lng 2
arctic metagaz fire
LNG shadow fleet
russia
russia lng shadow fleet
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,166 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

An anchored tanker ship at night
News

Shadow Fleet Surge: Iran Moved Record Crude Before Operation Epic Fury

By Lori Ann LaRocco – Three vessels involved in the transport of sanctioned Iranian oil have been struck in the first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury. Oil tankers Skylight,...

March 2, 2026
Total Views: 1216
Belgian forces board the MT Ethera in the North Sea
News

Belgium Seizes Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Linked to Iran

Belgian forces have boarded and seized the shadow fleet tanker Ethera in the North Sea, escorting the vessel to the port of Zeebrugge in what officials describe as a coordinated European sanctions...

March 1, 2026
Total Views: 1599
vlcc tanker u-turn
Shipping

Russian Oil Tanker Diverts From Cuba as Trump Naval Blockade Deters Shipments

The tanker Sea Horse carrying 200,000 barrels of Russian gas oil diverted from Cuba and is now drifting in the North Atlantic. The move worsens Cuba's fuel crisis as Trump's Caribbean naval blockade deters shipments to the island.

February 27, 2026
Total Views: 1784