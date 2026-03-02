gCaptain-logo
File photo of an LNG carrier in the Suez Canal

Stock Image: Alvaro Ardisana/Shutterstock

Russian Arctic LNG Tankers Keep Red Sea Route Despite Middle East Turmoil

Malte Humpert
March 2, 2026

Russia’s Arctic LNG shadow fleet appears to be operating largely undeterred by escalating conflict in the Middle East, with at least seven tankers recently transiting or currently en route through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb strait en route to and from Asia, even as many global shipping operators reroute to avoid the region.

While traffic through the Red Sea corridor has thinned amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, vessels lifting Russian liquefied natural gas from the Arctic have continued to use the shortcut to Asia, ship-tracking data over the weekend show.

The movements contrast with mounting uncertainty over Qatari exports, which must pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that has seen slower traffic and heightened security concerns in recent days.

At least seven LNG carriers linked to Russia’s Arctic LNG trade have either recently passed through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait or are currently sailing toward the corridor en route to China, according to AIS data reviewed this week.

Southbound LNG carrier La Perouse has completed its transit of the Suez Canal and entered the Red Sea, while northbound Arctic Pioneer is approaching the canal after passing through the Red Sea.

Further south, Arctic Mulan and Iris are sailing east after clearing the Bab el-Mandeb strait. In the Indian Ocean, Nova Energy and Arctic Vostok remain on course for the Red Sea and Suez, while Arctic Metagaz is heading toward the canal from the Mediterranean.

Positions of Russia’s Arctic LNG shadow fleet on March 2, 2026. (Source: MagicPort Maritime Intelligence)

Several global container lines and LNG carrier operators, by contrast, have opted to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa to reduce exposure to potential escalation.

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, led by Novatek, has faced sweeping Western sanctions since last year, forcing it to rely on a limited pool of ice-class Arc7 carriers and a growing network of conventional LNG carriers operating outside mainstream Western financing and insurance channels. After loading in the Arctic, cargoes are typically transshipped onto conventional tankers for onward delivery to Asia.

Access to the Red Sea corridor significantly shortens the voyage to China compared with a detour around southern Africa, reducing sailing times and tonne-miles. For Novatek, whose fleet of conventional LNG carriers is limited, avoiding the longer Cape route is critical to maintaining cargo rotation and freeing vessels for additional liftings.

Major energy and container shipping companies have cited security risks in the region as grounds for rerouting. The Cape of Good Hope diversion adds roughly 10 to 15 days to voyages between Europe and Asia, depending on speed and weather, increasing fuel costs and tightening vessel availability.

In contrast, Russian-linked LNG carriers have so far continued to transit the Red Sea, suggesting that the shadow fleet – often operating with non-Western insurers, opaque ownership structures and flags of convenience – may face fewer commercial constraints than mainstream operators bound by stricter risk assessments and compliance policies.

Currently, China’s Beihai LNG terminal remains the only confirmed buyer receiving cargoes from Arctic LNG 2. The terminal has not been sanctioned by either the United States or the European Union more than six months after accepting its first cargo from the project, potentially easing concerns among counterparties about immediate secondary sanctions exposure.

Any prolonged disruption to traffic through Hormuz could reshape buying patterns in Asia. Qatar is one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, and sustained delays or perceived risks to its shipments could prompt Asian buyers to seek alternative volumes, including discounted Russian cargoes.

For now, Russia’s Arctic LNG flows appear operationally intact despite broader turmoil. Whether that resilience translates into expanded market access in the months ahead remains to be seen.

arctic
China
Hormuz
iran
LNG
red sea
russia
shadow fleet
suez canal

Related Articles

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Energy

What’s at Stake for Oil Markets after Iran Strikes?

Trump's strikes on Iran threaten the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20% of global oil supply. Traffic has dropped sharply as Iran's 3.3M barrel daily production and regional exports face disruption.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 755
Iranian flag near oil refinery
Energy

Iran Ramps Up Oil Tanker Loading as US Builds Military Force

Iran has been loading oil onto tankers at a rapid pace in recent days, a potential sign of the Persian Gulf state’s preparations in case of an attack by the US. 

February 26, 2026
Total Views: 458
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo
Energy

Iran Loads 20 Million Barrels of Oil Onto Tankers as U.S. Military Buildup Intensifies

Iran loaded 20.1 million barrels of oil onto tankers from Kharg Island in just six days, tripling January's pace as the U.S. assembles its largest Middle East force since 2003. Satellite data shows tanker traffic doubled while storage tanks emptied rapidly.

February 25, 2026
Total Views: 936