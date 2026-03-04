gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,249 members

Qatar Energy LNG terminal at Ras Laffan with liquefaction trains and export facilities

QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sends Global Gas Markets Into Turmoil

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 4, 2026

ReutersBy Marwa Rashad

LONDON (Reuters) – Qatar declared force majeure on gas exports on Wednesday amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with sources saying it may take at least a month to return to normal production volumes.

The move means global gas markets will experience shortages for weeks even in the unlikely scenario the conflict ends today, as Qatar supplies 20% of global liquefied natural gas.

State energy giant Qatar Energy (QE), which stopped producing gas this week, will fully shut down gas liquefaction on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. They asked not to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

QE won’t restart the facility for at least two weeks, according to initial estimates of the situation in the region, the sources said. Once the restart decision is taken, it will take another two weeks to turn gas into a super-chilled fuel and reach full capacity, the sources added. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Qatar accounts for about 20% of global LNG exports, all of which transit the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has ground to a near-halt amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

Qatar supplies Europe and predominantly Asian markets, with over 80% of its customers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Pakistan and other countries in the region.

Force majeure is a clause that frees parties from liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is ?due to events beyond their control.

QE has started contacting some of its clients in Asia and Europe, but has not told them how long the shutdown might last, sources told Reuters.

The production halt has intensified competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins for LNG cargoes, sending European and Asian gas prices and LNG freight rates to multi-year highs.

How Shutdown and Restart Work

Shipping curtailment around the Strait of Hormuz has meant export cargoes cannot leave Qatar, and therefore the liquefaction process – which turns gas into a liquid state by cooling it down to approximately 162 degrees Celsius – cannot continue.

While QE has significant storage capacity at the Ras Laffan liquefaction plant – roughly 760,000 cubic meters – that buffer is limited in the context of continuous production at this scale. At full rate, it would take only 1.6 days to fill up the tanks, said Mehdy Touil, lead LNG specialist and shareholder at Calypso Commodities, a tech company developing AI solutions for LNG.

The shutdown process is carried out gradually by first reducing production to minimum levels, lowering, stopping feed?gas flows, and finally easing pressure back to upstream facilities to protect equipment, he said.

To restart, the cooldown is the most critical step. It is intentionally slow to avoid thermal shock. Trains cannot all restart simultaneously; they must be sequenced, Touil added.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London; Additional reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha, Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw, Chen Aizhu and Emily Chow in Singapore, Shadia Nasrallah in London. Editing by Mark Potter.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

gas
iran
Iran conflict
LNG
lng exports
lng shipping
lng terminal
Maritime Security
natural gas
qatar
qatar gas
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,249 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

qatar lng ship
Energy

Qatar’s $100B LNG Empire Just Lost Its Premium Status Overnight

Iranian drone attack forces Qatar to shut down Ras Laffan LNG facility for first time in 30 years, threatening a fifth of global supply. European gas prices surge 50% as Energy Minister Al-Kaabi scrambles to reassure buyers and find replacement cargoes.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 322
Global Energy Costs Soar as Iran Crisis Disrupts Shipping, Oil and Gas Production
Energy

Global Energy Costs Soar as Iran Crisis Disrupts Shipping, Oil and Gas Production

Global oil and gas prices jumped on Tuesday as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

March 3, 2026
Total Views: 1072
Qatar Energy LNG terminal at Ras Laffan with liquefaction trains and export facilities
Energy

Qatar Halts LNG Output, Saudi Refinery, Israeli Oil, Gas Fields Shut Amid Mideast Strikes

Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas on Monday as Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iran and Tehran's retaliation prompted precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

March 2, 2026
Total Views: 816