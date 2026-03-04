Containership Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz as Maritime Attacks Escalate

A containership transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile on Wednesday, damaging the vessel and forcing the crew to abandon ship in the latest escalation of attacks targeting commercial shipping in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The Maltese-flagged containership Safeen Prestige was hit at approximately 1109 GMT while sailing eastbound about two nautical miles north of Oman, according to maritime security reports.

British maritime risk management firm Vanguard confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the vessel “was hit some two nautical miles north of Oman while transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz at 1109 GMT,” according to information shared with Reuters.

Initial reports indicate the projectile struck just above the waterline, igniting a fire in the engine room. The crew subsequently abandoned the vessel. The extent of the damage and the vessel’s current condition remain unclear.

The incident aligns with an earlier warning issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which said it had received reports of a container ship struck by an “unknown projectile” in nearly the same location.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident 2NM north of Oman transiting eastbound in the Straits of Hormuz,” the organization said in an advisory. “A container ship has reported being hit by an unknown projectile just above the water line causing a fire in the engine room.”

The organization added that no environmental impact has been reported and that authorities are investigating.

The Safeen Prestige is a 1,740-TEU containership owned by Safeen Feeders, part of AD Ports Group.

A statement from the company on Wednesday said most of its fleet is operating outside the immediate conflict zone.

“Across the Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, the majority of its 122 shipping vessels including container, bulk, Ro-Ro, and multipurpose vessels are operating outside the Strait of Hormuz,” the company said. “Those currently within the Strait continue to operate intra-Gulf services. Overall, the impact on the Maritime & Shipping Cluster is expected to be limited.”

Multiple Incidents Reported Across Gulf Waters

The strike on Safeen Prestige is one of several incidents involving commercial vessels across the region in recent days.

According to the latest UKMTO Daily Summary, multiple maritime security incidents were reported across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman between March 3 and March 4, reflecting what the organization described as a “volatile” regional security environment with ongoing military activity affecting commercial shipping.

In a separate incident late Monday, a vessel approximately seven nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE, was struck by an unknown projectile, damaging the ship’s steel plating.

“The Master reported the vessel being struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to the steel plating,” UKMTO said in its report. “There has been no fire or water intake. All crew reported safe.” The vessel was identified as the MV Gold Oak, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier.

Another merchant vessel operating about 137 nautical miles east of Muscat, reported a loud explosion near the ship and smoke in the water close by, according to UKMTO.

The product tanker Libra Trader experienced a near-miss explosion while operating about 10 nautical miles east of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on March 3, 2026 at 2220 UTC. According to the UKMTO report, the tanker encountered a loud blast and debris from an unknown projectile that was discovered on the vessel’s deck.

A further advisory issued on March 4 said a containership 20 nautical miles west of Dubai, identified as the MSC Grace, reported seeing a splash from an unknown projectile near the vessel, though no damage was reported.

Maritime Threat Level Raised

Wednesday’s attack comes amid a rapidly deteriorating security environment across the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following the outbreak of direct military confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran earlier this week.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) elevated the regional maritime threat level to CRITICAL after confirmed missile and drone attacks against commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman, the Musandam approaches, and UAE coastal waters — a designation indicating an attack is considered almost certain.

In just the first 24 hours of the conflict, five vessels were struck or targeted, according to security analysts.

The incidents underscore the growing risks facing global shipping in the narrow maritime chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf to international waters. The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making it one of the most strategically important shipping lanes in the global energy trade.

Maritime insurers and security analysts have warned that continued attacks on merchant vessels could further disrupt commercial traffic through the strait, which has already seen a sharp decline in transits as shipping companies reassess the risks of operating in the region.

UKMTO has urged ships operating in the region to maintain heightened vigilance.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the organization said.