Houthis Signal Renewed Red Sea Shipping Attacks After U.S.–Israeli Strikes on Iran

The maritime security environment in the Middle East deteriorated sharply on Saturday following confirmed United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Yemen’s Houthi movement signalling that it intends to resume attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Red Sea after a pause of several months.

By Paul Morgan (gCaptain) – Two senior Houthi officials, speaking anonymously to international media because there was no formal public communique at the time of reporting, said the group had decided to restart missile and drone operations against maritime traffic in response to the US–Israeli military action against Iran. The officials indicated that renewed attacks could begin imminently and would target shipping routes previously struck during the group’s 2024–2025 campaign in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis had effectively paused large-scale maritime attacks in mid-November 2025, following a regional de-escalation linked to a Gaza ceasefire. From approximately 11 November 2025 until late February 2026, there were no sustained, confirmed missile or drone attacks against merchant vessels attributable to the group. Saturday’s statements therefore mark the end of roughly three and a half months of relative calm in one of the world’s most critical trade corridors.

Industry bodies reacted quickly. The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the world’s largest international shipping association, warned that vessels with business links to US or Israeli interests are likely to face elevated risk if Houthi attacks resume. BIMCO security officials stated that previous Houthi targeting patterns extended beyond flag state to include ships perceived to have ownership, chartering, trading, or corporate affiliations connected to Israel or the United States.

However, BIMCO cautioned that risk is not confined solely to vessels with direct links. In past attack cycles, ships with no clear Israeli or American ties were struck, either deliberately or through misidentification. The organisation emphasised that merchant vessels operating in the Red Sea and adjacent waters could face exposure even if they consider themselves neutral.

BIMCO indicated that vessels already transiting the area may consider delaying voyages, seeking shelter in territorial waters where permissible, or rerouting altogether depending on charterparty terms, insurance conditions and coastal state regulations. It is understood that some operators are reviewing whether to hold position in relatively protected coastal zones of Gulf states or to divert around the Cape of Good Hope should the threat level rise further. Such decisions remain subject to flag state guidance, underwriters’ approval, and coastal state permissions.

Insurance implications are expected to follow rapidly. BIMCO stated that war risk premiums are likely to increase sharply if attacks resume. During previous Houthi campaigns, additional war risk premiums for Red Sea transits rose significantly, in some cases adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to individual voyages. Underwriters typically reassess premiums immediately after confirmed kinetic incidents, particularly where missiles or drones have successfully struck merchant tonnage.

The security warning comes alongside broader regional maritime alerts. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an advisory on Saturday noting significant military activity in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz following the US–Israeli strikes on Iran. The advisory warned of increased risk to commercial shipping, including the potential for electronic interference affecting navigation and communications systems.

Industry reporting also indicates that US naval authorities have notified mariners of a maritime warning zone covering parts of the Gulf region. Commercial shipping has been advised to navigate with heightened caution and to avoid areas of concentrated military activity where operationally feasible. Such warnings are typically issued to reduce the risk of inadvertent targeting or misidentification during active military operations.

The EU’s Red Sea naval operation warned of heightened risks to ships in the region. “EUNAFOR ASPIDES assets in the area of operation remain on high alert and stand ready to contribute within means and capabilities to protect lives at sea, contributing to freedom of navigation and enhancing #MaritimeSecurity through one of the most vital and vulnerable sea trade corridors,” the operation said.

The Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait remain critical arteries for global trade, linking European and Mediterranean markets with Asia via the Suez Canal. Roughly 10–15% of global seaborne trade transits the corridor in normal conditions. During the previous Houthi campaign, major container lines and tanker operators rerouted vessels around southern Africa, adding approximately 10–14 days to voyages and significantly increasing fuel costs and emissions.

The Houthis have previously demonstrated the capability to strike vessels using anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and long-range drones. Several merchant ships were damaged during earlier attack waves, and some seafarers were killed in incidents confirmed by maritime authorities and shipping companies. Coalition naval forces responded with escort operations and defensive strikes against Houthi launch sites in Yemen.

As of Saturday evening, no confirmed new maritime strike had yet been independently verified in connection with the latest Houthi statements. However, naval and commercial operators across the region have elevated threat levels and activated contingency protocols.

The immediate outlook depends on whether the Houthis transition from rhetoric to sustained operational action. Should attacks resume, shipowners face renewed decisions over routing, charter performance, war risk cover and crew safety. Freight markets are also likely to react quickly if confirmed strikes occur.

For now, the situation remains fluid but grounded in verifiable developments: confirmed US–Israeli military action against Iran; credible Houthi signalling of resumed maritime attacks; formal security advisories from UKMTO; and industry warnings from BIMCO regarding targeting patterns and insurance escalation. The combination restores the Red Sea and Gulf region to a high-risk maritime theatre, with implications that extend well beyond regional waters.