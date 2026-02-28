gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,044 members

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Hormuz Traffic Slows After Strike On Iran

Bloomberg
Total Views: 77
February 28, 2026

By Julian Lee, Alex Longley, Weilun Soon and Stephen Stapczynski (Bloomberg) — A number of oil tankers are avoiding sailing through Hormuz shipping strait that links the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the open seas, with some shipowners taking a caution-first approach to the narrow waterway after the US and Israel bombed Iran.

While the stretch of water remains open, and some vessels continue to go through, tankers are piling up both inside and outside the entrance, tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

Japanese giant Nippon Yusen KK told its fleet not to navigate Hormuz, while Greece told its vast merchant fleet to reassess passage, according to a circular seen by Bloomberg. Speaking privately, three other owners said they were reviewing their policy on transits, while another said they interpreted a US advisory as effectively closing the waterway. A fifth had simply told its ships to proceed with caution. 

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important focal points at times of tension with Iran, because a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas goes through it each day. Two naval observers said that maritime flows were not halted halted altogether. Traders are also watching for wider disruptions, including the impact of Iranian retaliatory strikes and whether any ports are being disrupted.

Mainstream oil futures are closed on Saturday and Sunday, giving reduced insight into how traders are really pricing risk in the wake of the attacks. However, a retail trading product, run by IG Group Ltd., was pricing West Texas Intermediate as high as $75.33, a gain of as much as 12% from Friday’s close.

At least three gas tankers going to or from Qatar have paused voyages to avoid the waterway, according to ship-tracking data. Qatar is the world’s second-largest LNG exporter, making up 20% of supply last year, and the country’s shipments must pass through the Strait to reach buyers in Asia and Europe.

The oil tanker Eagle Veracruz, heading for China with 2 million barrels of Iraqi and Emirati crude, has come to a halt at the western approach to the Strait of Hormuz, where it has been joined by the Front Beauly which is carrying a similar amount of Saudi crude.

A build-up in vessels halting voyages toward Hormuz from the east had been going on for most of the week, tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

The supertanker Mitake, heading for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, came to a virtual halt east of Oman shortly after news of the US attack broke earlier this morning. It joined a growing flotilla of idling tankers in the waters outside the Gulf Oman, which leads to the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Not all tankers have come to a halt, though. Several continue to transit the strait in both directions. At least 17 oil tankers were passing through the waterway according to automated signals received from the ships at 10:30 GMT.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Iran conflict
trump administration

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,044 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EUNAVFOR warship escorts a containership in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Operation ASPIDES
News

Houthis Signal Renewed Red Sea Shipping Attacks After U.S.–Israeli Strikes on Iran

The maritime security environment in the Middle East deteriorated sharply on Saturday following confirmed United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, with Yemen’s Houthi movement signalling that it intends to...

22 minutes ago
Total Views: 127
Cheniere's sabine pass commissioning cargo is loading on an LNG tanker, marking the start of US LNG exports
News

Corpus Christi Expansion Cements U.S. Position as Global LNG Export Leader

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright signed an export authorization yesterday for a 12% expansion at Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas terminal, underscoring America’s continued dominance in global...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 568
vlcc tanker u-turn
Shipping

Russian Oil Tanker Diverts From Cuba as Trump Naval Blockade Deters Shipments

The tanker Sea Horse carrying 200,000 barrels of Russian gas oil diverted from Cuba and is now drifting in the North Atlantic. The move worsens Cuba's fuel crisis as Trump's Caribbean naval blockade deters shipments to the island.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1307