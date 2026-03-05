‘Large Explosion’ Reported on Tanker Near Kuwait as Small Craft Seen Fleeing, UKMTO Says

A tanker anchored off Kuwait reported a large explosion late Tuesday followed by the departure of a small craft from the area, raising fresh concerns about maritime security in the northern Persian Gulf as regional tensions continue to escalate.

According to a report issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, the incident occurred at 2240 UTC on March 4 approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait.

The vessel’s master reported hearing and witnessing a “large explosion on the port side” of the tanker before observing a small craft leaving the vicinity, according to the UKMTO advisory.

The blast damaged a cargo tank, resulting in oil observed in the water and the vessel taking on water, though no fire was reported. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

“There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact,” the UKMTO report said. “The vessel has taken on water, there are no fires reported and the crew are safe and well.”

The tanker was at anchor when the explosion occurred, and no injuries among the crew have been reported.

Kuwait’s Interior ministry said the incident took place outside the country’s territorial waters.

The incident comes amid a rapidly deteriorating maritime security environment across the Gulf region following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Maritime security analysts have warned that the conflict has significantly increased the risk of attacks against commercial vessels operating in and around key energy shipping routes.

The incident also marks the furthest reported attack from the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict erupted over the weekend.

In recent days, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has elevated the regional maritime threat level to “CRITICAL,” indicating that an attack against commercial shipping is considered highly likely.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint—has already slowed dramatically as shipowners and charterers reassess the risks of operating in the region.

The presence of a small craft departing immediately after the explosion is likely to draw scrutiny from investigators as authorities examine whether the incident was the result of sabotage, an explosive device, or another form of attack.

UKMTO has advised vessels operating in the area to exercise heightened vigilance.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the advisory said.

Authorities have not yet identified the vessel involved or confirmed the cause of the explosion. Investigations are ongoing.

UKMTO serves as a primary reporting and coordination hub for maritime security incidents in the Middle East, sharing information with naval forces and commercial shipping operators operating across the region.