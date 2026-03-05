Over 270,000 TEU Stranded as Container Carriers Halt Gulf Cargo Bookings

By Lori Ann LaRocco – Hundreds of thousands of containers are in limbo after ocean carriers suspend cargo bookings to Arabian Container Ports.

“You are looking at $10 billion worth of cargo stranded at ports or in the Arabian Gulf,” said Ben Tracy, Vizion vice president of strategic business development. “That’s over 270,000 TEUS.”

A.P. Moller – Maersk announced Wednesday it was suspending cargo booking acceptance in and out of UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and all Omani ports except for Salalah. As of March 2026, Maersk has approximately 14 vessels with a combined capacity of 70,000 TEU affected by, or operating near, the Middle East Gulf area.

The suspension comes at a time when Maersk recently increased its footprint in the region.

CMA CGM has suspended hazardous cargo bookings to a wide range of Middle Eastern countries and halted Suez Canal passages. Between 14-17 vessels with a total TEU capacity of 70,000 have been identified as “trapped” or sheltering in the middle east.

Hapag Lloyd CEO Rolf Jansen said at an industry conference “50,000 TEUs” were affected by the war and the company has implemented a booking stop with immediate effect for all cargo types to and from the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman (Sohar), Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail), and Yemen.

ONE have also temporarily suspended bookings for cargo moving to/from the Persian Gulf.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express, said at an industry conference, “Containerships account for approximately 100 of the 750 vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.”

COSCO Shipping Lines has announced the suspension of new bookings on key Gulf routes.

The carrier issued a Gulf navigation advisory prioritizing crew/vessel safety, directing ships to safe waters, reducing speed, or anchor. Logistics executives tell GCaptain the carrier has approximately 6 ships impacted.

According to Kpler, MSC has approximately 15 to 16 vessels “trapped” or sheltering in the region.

Importers are being advised in real time on the changes and the impact it will have on their wallet.

The containers deemed “stranded” expand beyond those in the Middle East.

“Containers destined to the region are waiting in their origin ports,” said Tracy. “These containers have no where to go.”

The cost of these diversions will be costly to the shipper.

In an alert to clients, SEKO Logistics explained ocean carriers have issued emergency notices invoking clauses within their Bills of Lading allowing them to divert vessels to safer ports and terminate voyages early.

SEKO listed mandatory surcharges applied per affected container, diversions to contingency discharge ports, all charges related to container handling, storage, and onward transport charges.

“MSC is charging an $850 fee to drop off containers,” said Tracy. “When you add up all of those containers diverted, MSC will make around $158m in fees.”