Russia-linked LNG Carrier ‘Merkuriy’ Loads at Arctic Hub, Expanding Shadow Fleet Capacity

The LNG carrier Merkuriy, recently reflagged to Russia alongside three other tankers, has been observed loading liquefied natural gas at the Saam floating storage unit (FSU), satellite imagery and automatic identification system (AIS) data show. The vessels are serving the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

Merkuriy is one of four LNG carriers – alongside Kosmos, Luch and Orion – that were previously part of Oman’s Asyad Shipping fleet and sold en bloc earlier this year for roughly $110 million, according to company disclosures and shipbroking sources. All four vessels have since been reflagged to Russia, according to maritime tracking data and industry reporting.

Initial uncertainty over their new role has now given way to mounting evidence that the ships are being integrated into the logistics chain supporting Arctic LNG 2, a sanctioned Russian liquefied natural gas project in the Gydan Peninsula. The facility relies on ship-to-ship transfers at offshore infrastructure, including the Saam FSU, especially during winter and spring when sea ice limits access.

Satellite imagery, combined with AIS transmissions, confirmed Merkuriy’s presence alongside the Saam unit over the weekend. At the same time, the Arc7 ice-class tanker Alexey Kosygin was also observed discharging LNG at the facility, underscoring coordinated transfer activity at the hub.

Merkuriy and Aleksey Kosygin at Saam FSU on May 10. (Source: Sentinel 1)

Two of the other recently reflagged vessels, Kosmos and Orion, have already arrived in Arctic waters and are positioned near the Saam FSU, while Luch is currently transiting north along Norway’s coastline, according to vessel tracking data.

If all four ships are brought into service for Arctic LNG 2 logistics, the project’s effective export transport capacity could rise by roughly 40%, easing bottlenecks created by sanctions and lengthy detours to avoid Mediterranean waters.

The Arctic LNG 2 project currently operates 10 conventional or light ice-class LNG carriers, supplemented by two Arc7 high ice-class vessels that shuttle cargo from the production site to the Saam FSU for onward loading onto conventional tankers.

The expansion effort also comes as Russia faces a looming transport challenge at its older Yamal LNG project. Around 75% of Yamal LNG cargoes currently go to Europe, but an EU ban on Russian LNG imports is due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, forcing Moscow to redirect substantially larger volumes to Asia and other distant markets.

Industry estimates suggest that shift could increase Yamal LNG’s shipping requirements by an additional 30 to 35 LNG carriers because of the significantly longer voyage distances. Analysts say the acquisition of Merkuriy, Kosmos, Luch and Orion is therefore likely only an initial step in broader Russian efforts to expand Arctic LNG shipping capacity and reduce dependence on Western-linked maritime infrastructure.

Details on the registered owner of Merkuriy, Celtic Maritime, were not immediately clear. The company could not be reached for comment.