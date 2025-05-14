Fednav CEO Paul Pathy Elected President of World’s Largest Shipping Association

Paul Pathy, President & CEO of Canada’s leading dry bulk shipping company Fednav, has made history by becoming BIMCO’s first President from the Americas. His election took place at BIMCO’s general meeting in Copenhagen on May 14, 2025, marking a significant transition in leadership for the world’s largest shipping association.

As BIMCO’s 47th President, Pathy succeeds Nikolaus H. Schües, following a structured succession plan that included serving as President Designate for two years. Ioanna Procopiou of Prominence Maritime SA has been elected as the new President Designate.

Pathy brings extensive industry experience to the role, having spent over two decades in maritime leadership. He began his career in 2003 at Federal Marine Terminals as Vice President and General Manager, progressing to Senior Vice President of Business Development in 2007, before assuming the position of sole CEO at Fednav in 2017. His academic credentials include a Psychology degree from Emory University and both a law degree and Masters of International Management from the University of Denver.

“Our industry faces significant challenges, and I am committed to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of the shipping industry and seafarers,” Pathy stated in his acceptance speech. He further highlighted concerns about current global trade tensions, noting, “We are at a critical juncture where free trade is under threat and geopolitical tensions are escalating. It is crucial that we support our industry, ensure the safety of our seafarers and facilitate a global marketplace.”

BIMCO, which represents 64% of the world’s tonnage, maintains a significant global presence with 2,100 members across 120 countries. The non-profit organization’s membership encompasses various maritime stakeholders, including shipowners, operators, managers, brokers, and agents.