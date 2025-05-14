gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

Paul Pathy Bimco

Paul Pathy. Photo courtesy BIMCO

Fednav CEO Paul Pathy Elected President of World’s Largest Shipping Association

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 14, 2025

Paul Pathy, President & CEO of Canada’s leading dry bulk shipping company Fednav, has made history by becoming BIMCO’s first President from the Americas. His election took place at BIMCO’s general meeting in Copenhagen on May 14, 2025, marking a significant transition in leadership for the world’s largest shipping association.

As BIMCO’s 47th President, Pathy succeeds Nikolaus H. Schües, following a structured succession plan that included serving as President Designate for two years. Ioanna Procopiou of Prominence Maritime SA has been elected as the new President Designate.

Pathy brings extensive industry experience to the role, having spent over two decades in maritime leadership. He began his career in 2003 at Federal Marine Terminals as Vice President and General Manager, progressing to Senior Vice President of Business Development in 2007, before assuming the position of sole CEO at Fednav in 2017. His academic credentials include a Psychology degree from Emory University and both a law degree and Masters of International Management from the University of Denver.

“Our industry faces significant challenges, and I am committed to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of the shipping industry and seafarers,” Pathy stated in his acceptance speech. He further highlighted concerns about current global trade tensions, noting, “We are at a critical juncture where free trade is under threat and geopolitical tensions are escalating. It is crucial that we support our industry, ensure the safety of our seafarers and facilitate a global marketplace.”

BIMCO, which represents 64% of the world’s tonnage, maintains a significant global presence with 2,100 members across 120 countries. The non-profit organization’s membership encompasses various maritime stakeholders, including shipowners, operators, managers, brokers, and agents.

Tags:

bimco
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, at an unspecified location
Shipping

Inside Trump’s Surprise Red Sea Ceasefire Deal with the Houthis

Days before a surprise U.S. ceasefire agreement with Houthis, U.S. intelligence started picking up indications the Yemeni fighters were looking for an exit after seven weeks of relentless U.S. bombings, four U.S. officials said.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 469
ship navigation bridge
Shipping

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Modernize Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing System

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) and Mike Ezell (R-MS-4) have introduced the Mariner Exam Modernization Act, legislation aimed at overhauling the Coast Guard’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing exam system. The current...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 963
tanker at sea
Shipping

U.S. Cracks Down on Global Network Facilitating Iranian Oil Trade

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Tuesday a sweeping action targeting nearly two dozen firms involved in Iran’s illicit international oil trade....

6 hours ago
Total Views: 169