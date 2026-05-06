BIMCO Warns Abrupt ‘Project Freedom’ Pause Complicates Hormuz Risk Calculus

The world’s largest shipping association said the Trump administration’s abrupt suspension of “Project Freedom” has injected fresh uncertainty into an already volatile operating environment for commercial vessels trapped inside the Persian Gulf.

In comments to gCaptain, BIMCO Chief Safety & Security Officer Jakob Larsen said the short-lived U.S. effort briefly enabled a few U.S.-flagged of ships to exit safely, but emphasized that transits through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iran still carried “significant risk.”

“Changes announced at short notice or changes that are surprising, such as the sudden suspension of ‘Project Freedom’, are a challenge for shipowners attempting to assess the risks and planning for leaving the Persian Gulf,” Larsen said.

Despite the ongoing disruption, Larsen said BIMCO members report that crews are continuing to cope “mentally and practically” with conditions in the Gulf, while shipowners remain able to secure fuel and provisions locally, albeit at elevated prices.