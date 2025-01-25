gCaptain-logo
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105), a 140-foot ice-breaking tug homeported in Cleveland, Ohio arrives on scene to assist the beset vessel Manitoulin near Buffalo, New York, on Lake Erie, Jan. 25, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Neah Bay (WTGB 105), a 140-foot ice-breaking tug homeported in Cleveland, Ohio arrives on scene to assist the beset vessel Manitoulin near Buffalo, New York, on Lake Erie, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Coast Guard Icebreakers Battle Lake Erie Ice to Free Stranded Vessel

Mike Schuler
January 25, 2025

U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels are working to free the Canadian-flagged bulk carrier Manitoulin, which became trapped in ice on Lake Erie near Buffalo, New York on January 22.

The response effort has escalated since January 23, when the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay initiated ice breaking operations. The 140-foot ice-breaking tug USCGC Neah Bay from Cleveland joined the operation this morning at 9 a.m., while a Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Detroit provides aerial support.

“There are no concerns regarding the safety of the crew aboard the Manitoulin or the vessel,” stated Coast Guard officials.

Adding to the international response, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley has arrived from Windsor, Ontario, demonstrating the strong bi-national cooperation in Great Lakes ice breaking missions. Challenging weather conditions persist in the area, with sustained winds of 16-20 mph and gusts reaching 38 mph.

Further reinforcements are en route, with the USCGC Mackinaw, a 240-foot heavy icebreaker from Cheboygan, Michigan, expected to arrive Monday if additional assistance is required.

“This is an ongoing response to free a vessel restricted by ice,” officials noted, indicating that updates will be provided as the situation develops.

great lakes shipping
icebreaking

