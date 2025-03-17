gCaptain-logo
EUNAVFOR ATALANTA forces pictured near the “AL NAJMA”, the Yemeni fishing boat hijacked off Eyl, Northern coast of Puntland (Somalia) on February 8, 2025. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR

Somali Pirates Hijack Yemeni Fishing Vessel Off Puntland Coast, Latest in String of Attacks

Mike Schuler
March 17, 2025

A Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel was hijacked off Durdura near Eyl, Somalia on March 16, with seven suspected pirates currently holding eight Somali crew members aboard.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, the European Union’s counter-piracy operation, has classified the incident as a hijack and is coordinating response efforts with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and Yemeni Coast Guard.

This incident follows a series of recent attacks in the region, including the hijacking of the Yemeni dhow SAYTUUN-2, which was released on February 24. Another vessel, the AL NAJMA, was successfully freed by EUNAVFOR forces on February 14 following its capture on February 8.

Maritime security experts warn that pirates frequently convert captured dhows into “mother ships,” enabling them to extend their operational range deep into the Indian Ocean.

The waters off Somalia have seen increased piracy activity since November 2023, with Operation ATALANTA documenting multiple incidents throughout 2024, including four merchant vessel boardings and two significant hijackings.

Security analysts express particular concern about successful ransom payments potentially encouraging additional attacks on commercial vessels.

EUNAVFOR strongly urges vulnerable vessels to register with the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean’s Voluntary Registration Scheme to enable more effective monitoring and response to maritime security threats.

eunavfor
somali piracy

