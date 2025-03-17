gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,879 members that receive our newsletter.

A view of a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England

A view of a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England, Britain, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

‘Heroic’ Stena Crew Praised for Quick Thinking After Dramatic North Sea Collision

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 203
March 17, 2025

The crew of the STENA IMMACULATE demonstrated “exceptional professionalism” after the tanker was struck the containership SOLONG off England’s East Yorkshire coast, preventing what could have been a far more severe incident.

According to Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hånell, crew members activated fire monitors to provide boundary cooling water to adjacent cargo tanks before being forced to abandon ship. This quick thinking significantly limited damage to only the directly impacted cargo tanks.

“We are immensely proud of our crew members who, before being forced to abandon ship, demonstrated exceptional professionalism by ensuring fire monitors were active to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks. This decisive action significantly limited the damage to only the cargo tanks directly impacted by the allision,” stated Hånell.

The March 10 incident occurred when the Portuguese-registered SOLONG, traveling at 16.4 knots, struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE. The collision resulted in the loss of 17,515 barrels of Jet A-1 fuel from the STENA IMMACULATE’s total cargo of 220,000 barrels.

Crowley’s Vice President of Global Ship Management, Cal Hayden, praised the crew’s actions as “heroic,” highlighting their efforts that helped limit damage to only the cargo tanks.

As of March 17, both vessels remain stable, with the STENA IMMACULATE at anchor and the SOLONG secured by tug in a safe location. Small periodic fires continue on the SOLONG but are “not causing undue concern,” according to Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan.

A new environmental challenge has emerged with the discovery of plastic nurdles in nearby waters. While not toxic, these small plastic pellets pose potential risks to wildlife if ingested.

SMIT Salvage experts have confirmed that damage to the STENA IMMACULATE was contained to one cargo tank containing Jet A-1 fuel and one ballast tank with sea water. The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency maintains there is no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker.

The incident’s human toll includes one SOLONG crew member who remains missing and is presumed deceased. The SOLONG’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the incident.

A comprehensive investigation is underway by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), working alongside U.S. and Portuguese authorities. Investigators are examining voyage data recorders and evaluating navigational practices, fatigue management, and environmental conditions.

Salvage operations continue at both vessels, with plans for a comprehensive salvage and tow plan to be finalized in collaboration with authorities.

Tags:

stena immaculate incident

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Aftermath of collision between container ship and oil tanker
Accidents

Russian Captain Involved In US Tanker Crash Appears In UK Court

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker earlier this week off Britain’s east coast appeared in an English court on...

March 15, 2025
Total Views: 8754
SOLONG pictured on 11 March 2025
Accidents

Russian Captain Charged with Manslaughter Following Fatal North Sea Vessel Collision

The captain of the container vessel SOLONG has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following a collision with an oil tanker that left one crew member presumed dead. Vladimir Motin,...

March 14, 2025
Total Views: 3071
SOLONG pictured on 13 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)
Accidents

Police Continue Questioning Russian Captain Over North Sea Collision

British police said on Friday they were granted more time to question the 59-year old Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker earlier this week.

March 14, 2025
Total Views: 1894
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,879 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.