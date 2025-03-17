‘Heroic’ Stena Crew Praised for Quick Thinking After Dramatic North Sea Collision

The crew of the STENA IMMACULATE demonstrated “exceptional professionalism” after the tanker was struck the containership SOLONG off England’s East Yorkshire coast, preventing what could have been a far more severe incident.

According to Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hånell, crew members activated fire monitors to provide boundary cooling water to adjacent cargo tanks before being forced to abandon ship. This quick thinking significantly limited damage to only the directly impacted cargo tanks.

“We are immensely proud of our crew members who, before being forced to abandon ship, demonstrated exceptional professionalism by ensuring fire monitors were active to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks. This decisive action significantly limited the damage to only the cargo tanks directly impacted by the allision,” stated Hånell.

The March 10 incident occurred when the Portuguese-registered SOLONG, traveling at 16.4 knots, struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE. The collision resulted in the loss of 17,515 barrels of Jet A-1 fuel from the STENA IMMACULATE’s total cargo of 220,000 barrels.

Crowley’s Vice President of Global Ship Management, Cal Hayden, praised the crew’s actions as “heroic,” highlighting their efforts that helped limit damage to only the cargo tanks.

As of March 17, both vessels remain stable, with the STENA IMMACULATE at anchor and the SOLONG secured by tug in a safe location. Small periodic fires continue on the SOLONG but are “not causing undue concern,” according to Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan.

A new environmental challenge has emerged with the discovery of plastic nurdles in nearby waters. While not toxic, these small plastic pellets pose potential risks to wildlife if ingested.

SMIT Salvage experts have confirmed that damage to the STENA IMMACULATE was contained to one cargo tank containing Jet A-1 fuel and one ballast tank with sea water. The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency maintains there is no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker.

The incident’s human toll includes one SOLONG crew member who remains missing and is presumed deceased. The SOLONG’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the incident.

A comprehensive investigation is underway by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), working alongside U.S. and Portuguese authorities. Investigators are examining voyage data recorders and evaluating navigational practices, fatigue management, and environmental conditions.

Salvage operations continue at both vessels, with plans for a comprehensive salvage and tow plan to be finalized in collaboration with authorities.