Stena Immaculate Crew Members Honored for Life-Saving Actions at Sea

Crowley mariners received prestigious recognition at the 2025 Admiral of the Ocean Sea Awards on Wednesday, with two crews honored for extraordinary acts of heroism and crisis management that saved lives and prevented environmental disaster.

The United Seamen’s Service presented the crew of the tanker Stena Immaculate with the AOTOS Special Recognition Plaque for their response to a catastrophic collision in the North Sea in March. While anchored approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Spurn Head near the Humber Estuary, the vessel was struck by the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong traveling at 16 knots.

The impact ruptured the tanker’s No. 7 port cargo tank, spilling aviation fuel into the sea and igniting a fire that spread to both vessels. Despite the breach and flames engulfing the ships, the crew contained the fire and safeguarded the remaining cargo of more than 220,000 barrels of aviation fuel while ensuring the safety of all 23 seafarers aboard.

The collision tragically claimed the life of Solong’s able seaman Mark Pernia, who was in the forecastle area during impact and remains missing.The vessel’s captain, Vladimir Motin, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

A UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch report noted that visibility ranged between 0.25 and 2.0 nautical miles at the time, and neither vessel had a dedicated lookout on the bridge.The incident remains under investigation by authorities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Separately, the crew of Crowley’s El Coquí received the AOTOS Mariner’s Plaque for Heroism for rescuing four U.S. boaters whose sailing vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Dominican Republic. Responding to a U.S. Coast Guard request, the vessel diverted from its regular Jacksonville-to-San Juan route and worked alongside the Coast Guard and nearby vessel Bonanza to locate and transport the boaters to safety.

“We are incredibly proud of our mariners aboard the Stena Immaculate and El Coquí for their lifesaving and heroic actions,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. “These awards are a testament to their courage, professionalism and dedication in moments of crisis. These mariners exemplify Crowley’s unwavering commitment to safety, and their actions remind us why we continually invest in training, preparedness and innovation to protect lives and uphold the highest standards in maritime operations.”

The AOTOS Awards, hosted annually by the United Seamen’s Service for over 50 years, recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership has advanced the maritime sector while safeguarding American seafarers.

Following the March collision, Stena Bulk sold the Stena Immaculate in October to a buyer who will undertake repairs at Desan Shipyard. The vessel was reflagged from the United States to the Maltese flag prior to the transfer. In August, the U.S. Maritime Administration approved the tanker CS Anthem to replace Stena Immaculate in the Tanker Security Program, joining Crowley-managed vessels Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the program.