EPA Halts Atlantic Shores Wind Farm Construction as Trump Administration Reviews Projects

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has suspended permits for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project off New Jersey’s coast following a January 2025 Presidential directive that ordered an immediate halt to offshore wind development.

The Environmental Appeals Board (EAB) granted EPA Region 2’s request to remand permits for the project, which had previously received approval to construct up to 200 wind turbines capable of generating 2,800 megawatts of power – enough electricity to power one million homes.

The suspension comes amid broader industry challenges, including Shell’s recent withdrawal from the project with a $996 million impairment and the cancellation of New Jersey’s fourth offshore wind solicitation.

“The Presidential Memorandum directs an immediate review of Federal wind leasing and permitting practices and provides that heads of various executive department agencies shall not issue new or renewed approvals for offshore wind projects pending completion of a comprehensive assessment,” the Board stated.

The project, located 8.7 miles from the New Jersey shoreline near Atlantic City, cannot proceed with construction or operation until after the federal review process concludes. The scope of the review will examine “impacts on birds, wildlife, fishing, and other relevant environmental concerns”.

Atlantic Shores, part of EDF Renewables, expressed disappointment with the EPA’s decision. “Regulatory certainty is critical to deploying major energy projects. Atlantic Shores stands ready to deliver on the promise of American energy dominance and has devoted extensive time and resources to follow a complex, multi-year permitting process,” the developer said.

The setback threatens New Jersey’s ambitious clean energy goals, which target 11 gigawatts of offshore wind electricity by 2040 – planned to represent 30% of East Coast wind energy production.

President Trump recently expressed hope that the wind farm would be “dead and gone” in a post on Truth Social, working with New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew to draft industry-targeting executive orders.

Despite these challenges, Atlantic Shores maintains its commitment to the project. “While we can’t comment on the views of shareholders, Atlantic Shores intends to continue progressing New Jersey’s first offshore wind project and our portfolio in compliance with our obligations to local, state and federal partners under existing leases and relevant permits,” the company stated.

The original timeline targeted project completion by 2027, with plans to provide 1.5 GW of offshore wind energy to New Jersey – enough to power over 700,000 homes. However, this schedule now faces significant uncertainty as the industry navigates new regulatory challenges under the Trump administration.