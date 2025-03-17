Bulk Carrier Owner Fined After Ignoring AMSA Safety Order

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has secured a legal victory after the Gladstone Magistrates Court fined Universal Shipping Alliance Ltd AUD $63,000 for failing to comply with a safety order.

The case involved the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier KMAX Leader, which entered the Port of Gladstone in October 2023 reporting engine room vibrations. Despite initial claims that repairs would take 8-10 days, the vessel’s propulsion issues remained unresolved following extensive work in November 2023.

AMSA issued a written order requiring a towage and fault rectification plan, citing concerns about the approaching cyclone season and the risks posed by a disabled vessel near the Great Barrier Reef. However, both the vessel’s captain and its Australian agent failed to respond to repeated requests.

“In this case, with a cyclone bearing down on the port, the consequences of not engaging a towage vessel to move the vessel out of the port, could have been catastrophic,” said AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake.

The vessel was eventually towed from Australian waters in February 2024 and received a six-month ban from Australian ports.

Drake emphasized AMSA’s firm stance on safety compliance: “We will not compromise on the safety of vessels and crew, or any potential threat to the community or environment.”

The case highlights AMSA’s active enforcement role, with the authority issuing 57 directions during the 2023-24 financial year related to safety breaches, mechanical deficiencies, and maritime labour issues.