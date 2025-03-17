gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,879 members that receive our newsletter.

KMAX Leader pierside

Photo courtesy AMSA

Bulk Carrier Owner Fined After Ignoring AMSA Safety Order

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 17, 2025

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has secured a legal victory after the Gladstone Magistrates Court fined Universal Shipping Alliance Ltd AUD $63,000 for failing to comply with a safety order.

The case involved the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier KMAX Leader, which entered the Port of Gladstone in October 2023 reporting engine room vibrations. Despite initial claims that repairs would take 8-10 days, the vessel’s propulsion issues remained unresolved following extensive work in November 2023.

AMSA issued a written order requiring a towage and fault rectification plan, citing concerns about the approaching cyclone season and the risks posed by a disabled vessel near the Great Barrier Reef. However, both the vessel’s captain and its Australian agent failed to respond to repeated requests.

“In this case, with a cyclone bearing down on the port, the consequences of not engaging a towage vessel to move the vessel out of the port, could have been catastrophic,” said AMSA Executive Director Operations Michael Drake.

The vessel was eventually towed from Australian waters in February 2024 and received a six-month ban from Australian ports.

Drake emphasized AMSA’s firm stance on safety compliance: “We will not compromise on the safety of vessels and crew, or any potential threat to the community or environment.”

The case highlights AMSA’s active enforcement role, with the authority issuing 57 directions during the 2023-24 financial year related to safety breaches, mechanical deficiencies, and maritime labour issues.

Tags:

amsa
australia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA forces pictured near the “AL NAJMA”, the Yemeni fishing boat hijacked off Eyl, Northern coast of Puntland (Somalia) on February 8, 2025. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR
Piracy

Somali Pirates Hijack Yemeni Fishing Vessel Off Puntland Coast, Latest in String of Attacks

A Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel was hijacked off Durdura near Eyl, Somalia on March 16, with seven suspected pirates currently holding eight Somali crew members aboard. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, the European Union’s...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 806
lng ship
Shipping

Australia’s Woodside Secures 15-Year LNG Supply Agreement with China

Australian energy giant Woodside has finalized a significant long-term LNG supply agreement with China Resources Gas International Limited, marking its first standalone long-term sale agreement with a Chinese customer. The...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 158
ICS and CMI Launch Maritime Treaty Campaign to Combat Global Regulatory Gaps
Shipping

ICS and CMI Launch Maritime Treaty Campaign to Combat Global Regulatory Gaps

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Comité Maritime International (CMI) have launched an updated campaign aimed at accelerating the ratification of critical maritime treaties, addressing growing concerns over regulatory...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 167
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,879 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.