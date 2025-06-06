gCaptain-logo
tanker at sea

Stock Photo: Evgeny Shulin / Shutterstock

New OFAC Sanctions Target Iranian Shadow Banking and Tanker Network

Mike Schuler
June 6, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced sweeping sanctions against an Iranian shadow banking network, targeting over 30 individuals and entities linked to three Iranian brothers who allegedly laundered billions of dollars through the international financial system.

“Iran’s shadow banking system is a critical lifeline for the regime through which it accesses the proceeds from its oil sales, moves money, and funds its destabilizing activities,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that

The sanctions specifically target Iranian brothers Mansour, Nasser, and Fazlolah Zarringhalam and their network of exchange houses and foreign front companies. The network’s operations span multiple jurisdictions, including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China, with numerous trading companies and financial entities implicated in the scheme.

The sanctions also include two shipping-related entities: ACE PETROCHEM FZE in Sharjah, UAE, and MODERATE GENERAL TRADING L.L.C in Dubai, UAE—both linked to the National Iranian Tanker Company.

“The U.S. Treasury will continue to leverage all available tools to target the critical nodes in this network and disrupt its operations, which enrich the regime’s elite and encourage corruption at the expense of the people of Iran,” Bessent stated.

The sanctions list includes major entities such as Zarrin Ghalam and Partners Exchange, Mansour Zarrin Ghalam and Partners Company, and numerous Hong Kong-based trading companies, effectively freezing their assets and prohibiting U.S. persons from conducting business with them.

iran sanctions
trump administration
Related Articles

Aerial view of a container ship
Shipping

Container Spot Rates Surge as June GRIs Kick In

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades saw a massive jump this week, as a series of 1 June general rate increases (GRIs) took effect and held for the remainder of the week.

34 minutes ago
Total Views: 59
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Shipping

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply in April as Imports Post Record Drop

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in April, with imports decreasing by the most on record as the front-running of goods ahead of tariffs ebbed, which could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 690
A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship
Shipping

The Tariff-Fueled Container Rally May Be Running Out of Steam

Container shipping rates continued their climb this week, fueled by the temporary tariff pause between the U.S. and China, but there are signs that demand underpinning the surge is moderating, financial analysts and maritime consultants said.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 815