Allianz Warns EV Fire Risks at Sea ‘Not Under Control’

By Lori Ann LaRocco – Global insurer Allianz Commercial warns the Morning Midas fire is the latest example of an underling safety problem facing seafarers.

Captain Rahul Khanna, Global Head of Marine Risk Consulting, Allianz Commercial said in its latest Safety and Shipping Review fires on container ships and car carriers remain a major concern for insurers.

“While regulatory changes are in progress, we cannot say this is a risk that is under control,” said Captain Khanna. “This is still very much a live issue and one that will only get worse [with electrification].”

Fire is the fourth top cause of shipping incidents in the last decade, according to Allianz Commercial. The number of fire incidents on vessels overall was up 20% year-on-year to a decade high of 250, across all vessel types. Approximately 30% of these fire incidents occurred on either container, cargo, or roll-on roll-off vessels (Ro-Ros.)

Khanna urged fire detection and fighting capabilities on vessels needs to be addressed as well as the demand of BESS (battery energy storage systems) and the transportation of these products over ocean and land only adds to the risk.

Allianz Commercial’s report explained even though the BESS systems are more stable, they still pose a great risk in case of fire, and they are able to store huge amounts of energy.

“Insurers are aware of the risks of lithium-ion batteries and do not underwrite these risks lightly; we have developed risk controls and can work with clients to help them improve the risks,” said Captain Randy Lund, Senior Marine Risk Consultant, Allianz Commercial.

The fire broke out on the Morning Midas June 3rd and her 22 seafarers escaped by lifeboat in the North Pacific. The vessel is reported to be carrying around 3,000 vehicles, including some 800 electric and hybrid and vehicles.

Captain Randy Lund, Senior Marine Risk Consultant at Allianz Commercial, warned that this fire further underscores the dangers facing seafarers, noting that many ships continue to reduce crew size, which can increase the chances of endangerment.

“The latest car carriers are able to transport as many as 10,000 electric vehicles. Should something go wrong, that’s a lot of value, and risk to the environment and to the safety of seafarers,” said Captain Lund.