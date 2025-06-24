Car Carrier Morning Midas Sinks in North Pacific After Three-Week Fire Battle

The car carrier Morning Midas has sunk in international waters of the North Pacific, nearly three weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to salvage operator Resolve Marine.
The vessel sank at approximately 16:35 local time (UTC -9) on June 23 in waters approximately 5,000 meters deep and 360 nautical miles from land. Damage from the initial fire was exacerbated by heavy weather and progressive water ingress that ultimately led to the sinking.
Two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control equipment remain on site monitoring for any signs of pollution or debris, with crews reported safe. As an additional precautionary measure, a specialized pollution response vessel is en route to the location.
“All operations continue to prioritize the safety of personnel and the protection of the marine environment,” officials stated in the latest update.
The incident began on June 3 when smoke was detected emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles during the vessel’s voyage from Yantai, China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico. Despite crew efforts to deploy emergency firefighting protocols and onboard suppression systems, the intensity of the fire forced all 22 crew members to abandon ship. They were safely evacuated via lifeboat and rescued by the merchant vessel Cosco Hellas with no injuries reported.
The 600-foot vessel, built in 2006 and flying the Liberian flag, was carrying 3,159 vehicles, including 65 fully electric vehicles and 681 partial hybrid electric vehicles. Its fuel stores included approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil.
Just a week before sinking, on June 16, salvage teams had reported no signs of active fire aboard the vessel. The specialized firefighting tug Garth Foss had arrived on June 15, taking over operations from the tug Gretchen Dunlap, which had been on scene since June 9.
The Morning Midas incident follows several other notable car carrier fires in recent years, including the Fremantle Highway (2023), Felicity Ace (2022), and Sincerity Ace (2018). Of these vessels, only the Felicity Ace ultimately sank.
Zodiac Maritime, the London-headquartered manager of the vessel, remains in coordination with Resolve Marine and the United States Coast Guard throughout response operations.
By Roberto Mignucci PORTICELLO, Italy, June 21 (Reuters) – Salvage experts lifted Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht to the surface and began pumping seawater out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast...
Salvage experts winched Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht towards the surface on Friday, 10 months after it went down off the coast of Sicily, killing the British tech tycoon, his teenage daughter and five others.
Maritime NZ has filed two charges against KiwiRail under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a comprehensive investigation into the June 2024 grounding of the Interislander roll-on/roll-off...
June 19, 2025
Total Views: 1192
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 109,349 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 109,349 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.