gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,349 members

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire

Photo shows the Morning Midas on fire on June 3, 2025. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Car Carrier Morning Midas Sinks in North Pacific After Three-Week Fire Battle

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 24, 2025

The car carrier Morning Midas has sunk in international waters of the North Pacific, nearly three weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to salvage operator Resolve Marine.

The vessel sank at approximately 16:35 local time (UTC -9) on June 23 in waters approximately 5,000 meters deep and 360 nautical miles from land. Damage from the initial fire was exacerbated by heavy weather and progressive water ingress that ultimately led to the sinking.

Two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control equipment remain on site monitoring for any signs of pollution or debris, with crews reported safe. As an additional precautionary measure, a specialized pollution response vessel is en route to the location.

“All operations continue to prioritize the safety of personnel and the protection of the marine environment,” officials stated in the latest update.

Morning Midas overflight from June 4
A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducts an overflight of cargo ship Morning Midas, June 4, 2025.

The incident began on June 3 when smoke was detected emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles during the vessel’s voyage from Yantai, China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico. Despite crew efforts to deploy emergency firefighting protocols and onboard suppression systems, the intensity of the fire forced all 22 crew members to abandon ship. They were safely evacuated via lifeboat and rescued by the merchant vessel Cosco Hellas with no injuries reported.

The 600-foot vessel, built in 2006 and flying the Liberian flag, was carrying 3,159 vehicles, including 65 fully electric vehicles and 681 partial hybrid electric vehicles. Its fuel stores included approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil.

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025.
A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Just a week before sinking, on June 16, salvage teams had reported no signs of active fire aboard the vessel. The specialized firefighting tug Garth Foss had arrived on June 15, taking over operations from the tug Gretchen Dunlap, which had been on scene since June 9.

The Morning Midas incident follows several other notable car carrier fires in recent years, including the Fremantle Highway (2023), Felicity Ace (2022), and Sincerity Ace (2018). Of these vessels, only the Felicity Ace ultimately sank.

Zodiac Maritime, the London-headquartered manager of the vessel, remains in coordination with Resolve Marine and the United States Coast Guard throughout response operations.

Tags:

car carrier fires
Morning Midas
Morning Midas fire
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,349 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Recovery of Mike Lynch's sunken yacht 'Bayesian' from Sicilian waters
Accidents

Tech Tycoon Lynch’s Doomed Bayesian yacht Lifted To Surface

By Roberto Mignucci PORTICELLO, Italy, June 21 (Reuters) – Salvage experts lifted Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht to the surface and began pumping seawater out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast...

June 21, 2025
Total Views: 1944
A drone view shows floating crane ships HEBO LIFT 10 and HEBO LIFT 2 recovering the "Bayesian" yacht of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch
Accidents

Salvors Raise Mike Lynch’s Sunken Superyacht in Italy

Salvage experts winched Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht towards the surface on Friday, 10 months after it went down off the coast of Sicily, killing the British tech tycoon, his teenage daughter and five others.

June 20, 2025
Total Views: 3547
Maritime NZ Files Charges Against KiwiRail Following Cook Strait Ferry Grounding
Accidents

Maritime NZ Files Charges Against KiwiRail Following Cook Strait Ferry Grounding

Maritime NZ has filed two charges against KiwiRail under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following a comprehensive investigation into the June 2024 grounding of the Interislander roll-on/roll-off...

June 19, 2025
Total Views: 1192