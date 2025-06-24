Car Carrier Morning Midas Sinks in North Pacific After Three-Week Fire Battle

The car carrier Morning Midas has sunk in international waters of the North Pacific, nearly three weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to salvage operator Resolve Marine.

The vessel sank at approximately 16:35 local time (UTC -9) on June 23 in waters approximately 5,000 meters deep and 360 nautical miles from land. Damage from the initial fire was exacerbated by heavy weather and progressive water ingress that ultimately led to the sinking.

Two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control equipment remain on site monitoring for any signs of pollution or debris, with crews reported safe. As an additional precautionary measure, a specialized pollution response vessel is en route to the location.

“All operations continue to prioritize the safety of personnel and the protection of the marine environment,” officials stated in the latest update.

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducts an overflight of cargo ship Morning Midas, June 4, 2025.

The incident began on June 3 when smoke was detected emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles during the vessel’s voyage from Yantai, China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico. Despite crew efforts to deploy emergency firefighting protocols and onboard suppression systems, the intensity of the fire forced all 22 crew members to abandon ship. They were safely evacuated via lifeboat and rescued by the merchant vessel Cosco Hellas with no injuries reported.

The 600-foot vessel, built in 2006 and flying the Liberian flag, was carrying 3,159 vehicles, including 65 fully electric vehicles and 681 partial hybrid electric vehicles. Its fuel stores included approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil.

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 260 miles southwest of Adak, June 8, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Just a week before sinking, on June 16, salvage teams had reported no signs of active fire aboard the vessel. The specialized firefighting tug Garth Foss had arrived on June 15, taking over operations from the tug Gretchen Dunlap, which had been on scene since June 9.

The Morning Midas incident follows several other notable car carrier fires in recent years, including the Fremantle Highway (2023), Felicity Ace (2022), and Sincerity Ace (2018). Of these vessels, only the Felicity Ace ultimately sank.

Zodiac Maritime, the London-headquartered manager of the vessel, remains in coordination with Resolve Marine and the United States Coast Guard throughout response operations.